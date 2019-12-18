Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains confined in a sideways market in December 2019

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tight range goes on below $1480/oz

Gold daily chart

The yellow metal has been trading in an unusual tight trading range for the third consecutive day just below the 1480 resistance and the 50-day simple moving averages (DMAs).

Read more...

Gold slumps to fresh daily lows near $1470 on broad USD strength

The XAU/USD pair spent the first two days of the week fluctuating in a tight range below the $1480 mark but came under modest selling pressure on Wednesday to drop to $1470. As of writing, the pair was down 0.25% on the day at $1472.35.

Read more...