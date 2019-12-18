Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tight range goes on below $1480/oz

  • Gold remains confined in a sideways market in December 2019. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1480/85 resistance zone.
  • Looking down, support is seen at the 1460/50 price zone.
 

Gold daily chart

 
The yellow metal has been trading in an unusual tight trading range for the third consecutive day just below the 1480 resistance and the 50-day simple moving averages (DMAs). 
  

Gold four-hour chart 

 
 
XAU/USD is chopping below the 1480/85 resistance zone while above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bulls are likely waiting for a reason to break above the 1480/85 resistance zone. In case the breakout has follow-through, the next resistances could be located near the 1494 and 1510 levels. On the flip side, if the sellers take over and fade 1480/85, XAU/USD could decline towards the 1460/50 support zone. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1475.5
Today Daily Change -0.47
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1475.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1467.21
Daily SMA50 1478.51
Daily SMA100 1490.7
Daily SMA200 1411.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1480.58
Previous Daily Low 1474.29
Previous Weekly High 1486.58
Previous Weekly Low 1458.82
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1476.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1478.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 1473.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 1470.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 1467.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 1479.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 1483.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 1485.88

 

 

