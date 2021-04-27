Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pushes lower after failing to hold above $1,780

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays sluggish around $1,780 ahead of Federal Reserve

Gold prices hold lower ground near $1,776, depressed for the second consecutive day, amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal’s downside break of the short-term key support line fails to entertain the bright metal traders as market sentiment turns cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1775.9 Today Daily Change -5.26 Today Daily Change % -0.30 Today daily open 1781.16 Trends Daily SMA20 1749.1 Daily SMA50 1746.55 Daily SMA100 1802.9 Daily SMA200 1856.94 Levels Previous Daily High 1783.54 Previous Daily Low 1768.81 Previous Weekly High 1797.93 Previous Weekly Low 1763.7 Previous Monthly High 1759.98 Previous Monthly Low 1676.87 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1777.91 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1774.44 Daily Pivot Point S1 1772.13 Daily Pivot Point S2 1763.11 Daily Pivot Point S3 1757.4 Daily Pivot Point R1 1786.86 Daily Pivot Point R2 1792.57 Daily Pivot Point R3 1801.59

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pushes lower after failing to hold above $1,780

The XAU/USD pair managed to close the first day of the week in the positive territory but struggled to gather bullish momentum on Tuesday. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be making it difficult for gold to find demand. At the moment, the pair is losing 0.25% on the day at $1,777 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 1%.

