Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pushes lower after failing to hold above $1,780

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays sluggish around $1,780 ahead of Federal Reserve
Gold prices hold lower ground near $1,776, depressed for the second consecutive day, amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal’s downside break of the short-term key support line fails to entertain the bright metal traders as market sentiment turns cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1775.9
|Today Daily Change
|-5.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1781.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1749.1
|Daily SMA50
|1746.55
|Daily SMA100
|1802.9
|Daily SMA200
|1856.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1783.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1768.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1777.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1774.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1763.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1757.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1786.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1792.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1801.59
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pushes lower after failing to hold above $1,780
The XAU/USD pair managed to close the first day of the week in the positive territory but struggled to gather bullish momentum on Tuesday. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be making it difficult for gold to find demand. At the moment, the pair is losing 0.25% on the day at $1,777 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 1%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
