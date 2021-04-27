Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pushes lower after failing to hold above $1,780

- XAU/USD remains on track to post small daily losses on Tuesday.
- Rising US Treasury bond yields weigh on gold.
- Technical outlook stays neutral as price fluctuates between key Fibonacci levels.
The XAU/USD pair managed to close the first day of the week in the positive territory but struggled to gather bullish momentum on Tuesday. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be making it difficult for gold to find demand. At the moment, the pair is losing 0.25% on the day at $1,777 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 1%.
Gold technical outlook
Despite Tuesday's modest decline, the technical indicators do not point to a buildup in the bearish momentum. On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator continues to move sideways around 50, reaffirming XAU/USD's indecisiveness.
Furthermore, the recent price action seems to have formed a horizontal channel on the same chart, suggesting that gold's next directional clue will be received if the price manages to make a four-hour close outside of that trading band.
On the downside, the initial support is located at $1,775 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) ahead of $1,760 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement/100-period SMA). Resistances, on the other hand, are located at $1,780 (20-period SMA/50-period SMA), $1,783 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1776.26
|Today Daily Change
|-4.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1781.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1749.1
|Daily SMA50
|1746.55
|Daily SMA100
|1802.9
|Daily SMA200
|1856.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1783.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1768.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1777.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1774.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1763.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1757.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1786.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1792.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1801.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited
An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and weighed on gold amid the risk-on mood. Concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases helped limit the downside for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might refrain from place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Dogecoin price aims for new all-time high as the asset gains institutional traction
Mark Cuban will discuss Dogecoin on the Ellen Show on April 28. Interest in Dogecoin continues to explode, according to Bitpay CMO. DOGE has formed a significant bull flag on the daily chart.
Markets pause for Fed; MSFT, AAPL earnings
Equity and practically all financial markets are treading water ahead of a slew of earnings releases after the close and the Fed on Wednesday. Tuesday sees the big beasts Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) kick-off the big tech earnings season after the close.