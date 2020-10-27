Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD poised to explode, and soon [Video]

Gold continues to struggle for any sustained direction [Video]
Gold continues to struggle for any sustained direction. It had looked mid-last week that the bulls were beginning to flex their muscles again. A breach of the two month downtrend was seen, but resistance at $1933 (the October high) proved too much. The market has since been dragged back to the six month uptrend support. The bulls will point to the uptrend still holding, but the apex of the two old trendlines has now been reached, without any real breakout. So both trends could easily now be broken simply by the market consolidating sideways (as it has done now for over three weeks). Momentum indicators remain almost entirely neutral, whilst the shorter moving averages (21, 55, 89 day moving averages) which illustrate short to medium term trends, are all clustered and flat. Read more...
Gold poised to explode, and soon
Gold continues to be Wall Street's good old and reliable workhorse, in the sense that it maintains its role as the most sought after safe-haven asset. The next few months look like are going to be quite turbulent and eventful, with the US election looming nearer, and the global pandemic continuing to worsen relentlessly. So, the precious metal would most certainly play a pivotal role for investors in surviving these tough and unpredictable times ahead.
In a sense, little has changed in gold's fundamental outlook since our previous analysis of the asset. The coronavirus crisis and the uncertainty stemming from the Presidential race continue to be the most significant determinants for gold's underlying supply and demand dynamic. The only difference is that the impact of those two has become more pronounced over the last few weeks. Read more...
XAU/USD analysis: Revealed short-term descending trend
The XAU/USD exchange rate has revealed a short-term descending channel.
From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that yellow metal could depreciate against the US Dollar within the predetermined trend in the short term. However, if the given channel does not hold, the rate could target the 1,885.00 mark. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.