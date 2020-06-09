Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD meets critical resistance, $1,700, bears waiting to pounce

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slips below $1,700 amid a quiet session

Gold prices drop to $1,698, intraday low of $1,696.34, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal bounced off the five-week low the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness. Though, the recent consolidation in the global markets seems to probe the precious metal’s recovery moves.

On Monday, global markets portrayed heavy risk-on sentiment while extending late-Friday optimism backed by the US employment data. The upbeat mood was also supported by weekend trade numbers from China as well as receding protests in the US.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1700.44 Today Daily Change 1.92 Today Daily Change % 0.11 Today daily open 1698.52 Trends Daily SMA20 1722.06 Daily SMA50 1698.92 Daily SMA100 1643.81 Daily SMA200 1570.48 Levels Previous Daily High 1701.19 Previous Daily Low 1677.73 Previous Weekly High 1745.12 Previous Weekly Low 1670.76 Previous Monthly High 1765.38 Previous Monthly Low 1670.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1692.23 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1686.69 Daily Pivot Point S1 1683.77 Daily Pivot Point S2 1669.02 Daily Pivot Point S3 1660.31 Daily Pivot Point R1 1707.23 Daily Pivot Point R2 1715.94 Daily Pivot Point R3 1730.69

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD meets critical resistance, $1,700, bears waiting to pounce

Gold has reached a fresh high for the US session in its correction within a series of bearish impulses. At the start of the week, the bearish case for gold was as a result of the following analysis: Chart of The Week: Gold bears burst into the barroom-brawl zone.

The price of gold had continued within the bearish trajectory in the open highlighted in last week's analysis here: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bearish case for the contrarians out there.

However, a correction of the last daily bearish impulse was expected to reach 1700 as a golden Fibonacci retracement, the 61.8%. This has indeed played out today.

