Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD meets critical resistance, $1,700, bears waiting to pounce

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slips below $1,700 amid a quiet session
Gold prices drop to $1,698, intraday low of $1,696.34, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal bounced off the five-week low the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness. Though, the recent consolidation in the global markets seems to probe the precious metal’s recovery moves.
On Monday, global markets portrayed heavy risk-on sentiment while extending late-Friday optimism backed by the US employment data. The upbeat mood was also supported by weekend trade numbers from China as well as receding protests in the US.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1700.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.92
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1698.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.06
|Daily SMA50
|1698.92
|Daily SMA100
|1643.81
|Daily SMA200
|1570.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1701.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1677.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1692.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1686.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1683.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1669.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1660.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1707.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1715.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1730.69
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD meets critical resistance, $1,700, bears waiting to pounce
Gold has reached a fresh high for the US session in its correction within a series of bearish impulses. At the start of the week, the bearish case for gold was as a result of the following analysis: Chart of The Week: Gold bears burst into the barroom-brawl zone.
The price of gold had continued within the bearish trajectory in the open highlighted in last week's analysis here: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bearish case for the contrarians out there.
However, a correction of the last daily bearish impulse was expected to reach 1700 as a golden Fibonacci retracement, the 61.8%. This has indeed played out today.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
