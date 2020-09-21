Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD maintained its heavily offered tone through the early North American session

Gold: The largely neutral tone to the outlook persists now [Video]
Gold closing tentatively higher on Friday has settled immediate fears of a renewed downside momentum build up, but the largely neutral tone to the outlook persists now. Daily momentum indicators are sitting very much around neutral levels, with RSI and Stochastics flat but a shade above 50, whilst MACD lines are flat but a shade above neutral. We continue to take any support on gold above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926 as being marginally positive for the gold outlook. However the bulls need to pull above $1973 to really push towards the key near term resistance of $2015.
Gold extended last week's rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line resistance and tumbled to six-week lows during the early North American session. Bears now await some follow-through selling below a strong horizontal support near the $1905-$1900 region.
EUR/USD trades at fresh September lows
Risk-aversion is the main theme this Monday, amid resurgent coronavirus cases in the Old Continent and the announcement of new lockdowns. ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.”
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.2800
The Pound plunged on a dismal market mood, as PM Johnson acknowledged the kingdom is undergoing a second coronavirus wave. GBP/USD trades at one-week lows around 1.2800.
Gold extended last week's rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line resistance and tumbled to six-week lows during the early North American session.
Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600
Bitcoin was trading inside an ascending triangle pattern between September 3 and September 15, which is created when the price establishes higher lows and a horizontal trendline around the swing highs.
WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%
Crude oil prices closed the previous week sharply higher but erased a large portion of those gains on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 4.2%, the biggest daily percentage decline in nearly two weeks, at $39.15.