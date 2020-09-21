Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD maintained its heavily offered tone through the early North American session

Gold: The largely neutral tone to the outlook persists now [Video]

Gold closing tentatively higher on Friday has settled immediate fears of a renewed downside momentum build up, but the largely neutral tone to the outlook persists now. Daily momentum indicators are sitting very much around neutral levels, with RSI and Stochastics flat but a shade above 50, whilst MACD lines are flat but a shade above neutral. We continue to take any support on gold above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926 as being marginally positive for the gold outlook. However the bulls need to pull above $1973 to really push towards the key near term resistance of $2015.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD dives to sub-$1900 levels, six-week lows

Gold extended last week's rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line resistance and tumbled to six-week lows during the early North American session. Bears now await some follow-through selling below a strong horizontal support near the $1905-$1900 region.

