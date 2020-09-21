Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD dives to sub-$1900 levels, six-week lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold maintained its heavily offered tone through the early North American session.
  • The set-up supports prospects for an eventual break below the $1900 support area.
  • Oversold conditions on hourly charts warrant some caution for bearish traders.

Gold extended last week's rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line resistance and tumbled to six-week lows during the early North American session. Bears now await some follow-through selling below a strong horizontal support near the $1905-$1900 region.

Meanwhile, the combination of a descending trend-line resistance and horizontal support constituted the formation of a descending triangle. Hence, a convincing break below the $1900 level will mark a fresh bearish breakdown and pave the way for further weakness.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory and add credence to the bearish outlook. However, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing oversold conditions and warrant some caution.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the mentioned horizontal support before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. The commodity might then accelerate the fall towards August monthly swing lows support near the $1963-62 region.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bearish positions. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any further gains for the commodity near a one-week-old trading range support breakpoint, around the $1937-38 region.

Gold 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1910.7
Today Daily Change -39.85
Today Daily Change % -2.04
Today daily open 1950.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1945.37
Daily SMA50 1935.06
Daily SMA100 1836.48
Daily SMA200 1714.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1960.16
Previous Daily Low 1943.09
Previous Weekly High 1973.64
Previous Weekly Low 1932.88
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1953.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1949.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 1942.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 1934.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 1925.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 1959.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 1968.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 1976.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

