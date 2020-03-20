Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD jumps 0.8%, confirming wedge breakout



Gold is currently trading at $1,483 per Oz, representing a 0.8% gain on the day. The hourly chart is now reporting a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern. The hourly relative strength index has broken out of a two-day long sideways channel, validating the breakout on the price chart. 

The yellow metal could rise to challenge the immediate resistance near $1,495, which is breached, would expose the psychological hurdle of $1,500. On the downside, key support is located at $1,545-$1,451.  A violation there would imply a continuation of the broader decline from recent highs above $1,700.

Gold: Marks three-day losing streak, towards $1,450, despite fresh risk-off

With the fresh risk-off and news of further efforts by the Trump administration to combat against the coronavirus (COVID-19) helping the US dollar, Gold prices remain under pressure around $1,467, with a low of $1,455, amid the Asian session on Friday.

The US Senate GOP announced its third proposal and is close to the final bill, likely on Monday, to ward off the negative economic implications of the deadly virus. Further, New York Mayor anticipates running out of medical supplies and challenge the risk-tone.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1482.12
Today Daily Change 9.19
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 1472.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1603.25
Daily SMA50 1584.08
Daily SMA100 1535.45
Daily SMA200 1502.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1501.2
Previous Daily Low 1464.3
Previous Weekly High 1703.4
Previous Weekly Low 1504.72
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1478.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1487.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1457.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 1442.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 1420.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 1494.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 1516.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 1531.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.





 

