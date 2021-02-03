Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD hit an eight-year high before falling down back to previous levels

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD faces wall of resistance as silver remains in focus – Confluence Detector
The frenzy in stock markets has moved from GameStop and AMC to silver prices. XAG/USD hit an eight-year high before falling down back to previous levels. In the meantime, President Joe Biden is pushing to "go big" on stimulus, but instead of boosting gold, it is causing a sell-off in bonds. In turn, higher Treasury yields make the dollar more attractive.
How is XAU/USD positioned on the technical graphs?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the precious metal faces some resistance around $1,843, which is a cluster including the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper, the Simple Moving Average 10-4h and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
ADP impresses, Crude rally continues, Gold stumbles on strong US data
US stocks initially pushed higher on big-tech earnings, expectations Senate Democrats will pass Biden's stimulus plan on a party-line vote, and after the ADP private payroll report shows the labor market rebounded in January. The morning rally fizzled at the open as some investors quickly headed for the sidelines and cashed out on their FAANG stocks now that tech is done with all their major earnings results. Adding to the market nervousness was the nice pop that the Reddit-fueled retail army gave to GameStop, AMC, Koss, and silver bets. The conviction behind these social-media driven retail trades look more like a dead-cat bounce, except for silver. Silver has strong fundamentals given the industrial demand outlook for the remainder of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD escapes 1.20 amid upbeat US data
EUR/USD remains on the back foot but off the lows. ADP's private-sector jobs report showed an increase of 174,000 positions, better than expected. The ISM Services PMI also exceeded estimates with 58.7 points. Fiscal stimulus news from Washington is awaited.
Ethereum price breaks $1,600 in unstoppable rally targeting $2,000
Ethereum price has just broken $1,600 across all exchanges. The smart-contracts giant aims for a price target of $2,000 in the long-term as most on-chain metrics are in his favor.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.