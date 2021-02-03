Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD faces wall of resistance as silver remains in focus – Confluence Detector

The frenzy in stock markets has moved from GameStop and AMC to silver prices. XAG/USD hit an eight-year high before falling down back to previous levels. In the meantime, President Joe Biden is pushing to "go big" on stimulus, but instead of boosting gold, it is causing a sell-off in bonds. In turn, higher Treasury yields make the dollar more attractive.
How is XAU/USD positioned on the technical graphs?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the precious metal faces some resistance around $1,843, which is a cluster including the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper, the Simple Moving Average 10-4h and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
Another strong cap awaits at $1,850, which is the convergence of two meeting points – the SMA 100-1h, the SMA 100-4h, and the SMA 50-4h.
Some support awaits at $1,830, which is the meeting point of last week's low and the BB 4h-Lower.
Another soft cushion is at $1,824, which is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-week Support 1 and the PP one-day S1.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD escapes 1.20 amid upbeat US data
EUR/USD remains on the back foot but off the lows. ADP's private-sector jobs report showed an increase of 174,000 positions, better than expected. The ISM Services PMI also exceeded estimates with 58.7 points. Fiscal stimulus news from Washington is awaited.
Ethereum price breaks $1,600 in unstoppable rally targeting $2,000
Ethereum price has just broken $1,600 across all exchanges. The smart-contracts giant aims for a price target of $2,000 in the long-term as most on-chain metrics are in his favor.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.