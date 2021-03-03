Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1755 as the next upside target

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1755 as the next upside target – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating its solid recovery from multi-month troughs on Wednesday, as the upbeat market mood weighs on the traditional safe-haven. The vaccine optimism seems to have helped the risk-recovery, especially after US President announced the US will have enough vaccine supply significantly sooner, which will cover all adults by the end of May.

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: The bullish conditions improve, eyes on $1,760

Gold prices are moving higher with $1,760 on the radar. The hourly charts are offering a fresh support structure. Further to the earlier analysis, Gold Price Analysis: Bulls to take control to $1,760 to complete bearish 4-hour W-formation, the price is consolidating at new hourly support structure from where an upside extension is probable.

Read more ...