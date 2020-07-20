Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – Double cycle alert on gold [Video]

Gold: There still seems to be an appetite to support gold into near term weakness [Video]
For the past week and a half since the breakout above $1789, a consolidation has been developing on gold. This has taken the formation of a mini-trading range between $1790/$1818. The consolidation has broken a five week uptrend and resulted in strong momentum indicators just losing their impetus. However, there still seems to be an appetite to support gold into near term weakness. Read more...
Double cycle alert on gold
This week we see significant weekly cycles on gold. When these cycles come together as they are doing, there's a 90% probability of a reversal in trend. However, we should also be on alert for a potential acceleration just in case the 10% possibility comes in.
In this you can see a series of histograms below the price data. This is not volume. These are our proprietary Profit Finding Oracle signals. They are predictive – in other words they are known in advance. And when we see significant spikes, we are on alert for market reversals. You can also see that historically, previous spikes have aligned with turns and changes in trend. The spike showing for this week is significant and one of the largest that we have seen in the last three years. By the way, you will also see that future spikes are forming. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Path of least resistance is up, bullish levels to watch – Confluence Detector
Gold has been bouncing off the lows, which now turn into robust support. XAU/USD faces weaker resistance but bulls need to push it above two hurdles to allow the precious metal to run.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold faces resistance at $1,815, which is a juncture including the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper, the Simple Moving Average 10-15m, the SMA 5-15m, and the previous weekly high. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.