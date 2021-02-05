Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD correction on the cards towards $1,830

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays en route $1,777 on NFP day – Confluence Detector
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in over a month around $1,795 during early Friday. The yellow metal dropped to a nine-week low the previous day before recovering from $1,785. While the broad US dollar gains remain on the table, which has been weighing on gold prices off-late, the pre-NFP trading lull seems to challenge the commodity trading by press time.
Gold is under pressure as the US dollar catches a bid in a risk-on environment ahead of this week's Nonfarm Payrolls even on Friday. However, there is scope for an upside correction and the following illustrates where the next trading opportunity could arise leading into the event. Gold is on the way to test the bull's commitments at monthly support.
AUD/USD: Rejected at 50-day SMA
AUD/USD now trades near 0.7588, having failed to establish a foothold above the 50-day SMA at 0.7609. The rejection at the 50-day SMA comes a day after the pair failed to re-enter the channel pattern on the daily chart, reinforcing the bearish breakdown confirmed on Monday.
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in over a month around $1,795 during early Friday. The yellow metal dropped to a nine-week low the previous day before recovering from $1,785. While the broad USD gains remain on the table, the pre-NFP trading lull seems to challenge the commodity trading.
DOGE explodes again thanks to Elon Musk and remains stronger
Dogecoin had another massive 50% price explosion in the past 24 hours thanks to several tweets from Elon Musk. Yet again, the richest man in the world endorses Dogecoin and the market reacts positively.
GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?
Despite the obvious fact that the GameStop squeeze is not only over but in reverse denial runs deep. There is much more to the story that widely believed. Reddit traders were the catalyst for the squeeze idea, but that is all you can give them credit for.
Dollar Index eyes bullish reversal on weekly chart
DXY looks set to confirm a falling wedge breakout – a bullish reversal pattern – on the weekly chart. The index has flipped the channel hurdle into support. A close above would confirm the breakout and open the doors for a rally to 94.72 (September high).