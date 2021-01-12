Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD charts a narrowing price range near the 200-day SMA

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to crack key $1858 barrier for further upside – Confluence Detector
After four straight down sessions, Gold (XAU/USD) looks to extend its recovery above $1850, benefiting from growing covid concerns globally and expectations of additional US fiscal stimulus.
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to propose a multitrillion-dollar stimulus package on Thursday, reviving the reflation trades, which could set an inflation uptrend. Gold, therefore, draws support as an inflation-hedge.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD charts a narrowing price range near the 200-day SMA
Gold is trading largely unchanged on the day near $1,845 per ounce. The sellers failed to establish a foothold below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the second straight trading day on Monday. The average is currently located at $1,838.
The yellow metal has carved out a pennant pattern on the hourly chart. A downside break would imply a continuation of the sell-off from $1,940 and open the doors to a re-test of Monday's low of $1,816. A violation there would expose the psychological level of $1,800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
