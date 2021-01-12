Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD charts a narrowing price range near the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold defends the widely-tracked 200-day SMA support.
  • The hourly chart shows a narrowing price range or pennant pattern. 

Gold is trading largely unchanged on the day near $1,845 per ounce. The sellers failed to establish a foothold below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the second straight trading day on Monday. The average is currently located at $1,838. 

The yellow metal has carved out a pennant pattern on the hourly chart. A downside break would imply a continuation of the sell-off from $1,940 and open the doors to a re-test of Monday's low of $1,816. A violation there would expose the psychological level of $1,800.

On the other hand, a triangle breakout would validate the seller fatigue signaled by the long tail attached to Monday's daily candle and allow a bounce to the former support-turned-resistance near $1,870. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Neutral 

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1845.04
Today Daily Change -0.22
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1845.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1885.83
Daily SMA50 1867.93
Daily SMA100 1891.46
Daily SMA200 1840.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1856.82
Previous Daily Low 1816.96
Previous Weekly High 1959.42
Previous Weekly Low 1828.27
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1832.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1841.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 1822.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 1799.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 1782.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 1862.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 1879.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 1902.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

