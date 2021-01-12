Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD charts a narrowing price range near the 200-day SMA

- Gold defends the widely-tracked 200-day SMA support.
- The hourly chart shows a narrowing price range or pennant pattern.
Gold is trading largely unchanged on the day near $1,845 per ounce. The sellers failed to establish a foothold below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the second straight trading day on Monday. The average is currently located at $1,838.
The yellow metal has carved out a pennant pattern on the hourly chart. A downside break would imply a continuation of the sell-off from $1,940 and open the doors to a re-test of Monday's low of $1,816. A violation there would expose the psychological level of $1,800.
On the other hand, a triangle breakout would validate the seller fatigue signaled by the long tail attached to Monday's daily candle and allow a bounce to the former support-turned-resistance near $1,870.
Hourly chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1845.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1845.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1885.83
|Daily SMA50
|1867.93
|Daily SMA100
|1891.46
|Daily SMA200
|1840.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1856.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1816.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1828.27
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1832.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1841.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1822.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1799.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1782.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1862.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1879.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1902.26
