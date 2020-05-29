Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls are heading towards north side, buy on dips

Is gold ready to drift north?

XAU/USD traded higher on Friday, after it hit support near the 1712 level. The recovery drove the price above the downside resistance line drawn from the high of May 18th, which combined with the fact that the precious metal continues to trade above the upside support line taken from the low of April 21st, suggests that more advances may be on the cards for now.

If the bulls manage to overcome yesterday’s high of 1728, then we may see them aiming for the peak of May 22nd, at 1740, where another break may extend the gains towards the high of May 21st, at 1754. The bulls may decide to take a break after hitting that zone, thereby allowing the price to correct lower. However, as long as it remains above the aforementioned diagonal lines, we would see decent chances for another leg north and a break above 1754. This may encourage the bulls to put the 1765 zone on their radars, which is the peak of May 18th. Read more...

Gold: Bulls are heading towards north side, buy on dips

Overview: Day before yesterday we have seen a dip in the gold at $1693 level which was a perfect level to buy as we can see that the $1690 is a strong support level and our bias remains bullish on the gold as long as $1690-85 support zone remains intact on daily closing basis. The primary, as well as secondary trend, is up so in an uptrend market buy on dips will be a profitable strategy. 

Gold has been consolidating its gains after recovering from a dive below $1,700. Can it extend its gains on the last day of May? We have to be cautious today as its monthly closing so it may give us a massive rally which is on cards; however, we will get clear confirmation above $1735 level where bulls will get momentum once again and they will approach the $1765 and $1790 level. Read more...

Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1725 region

Gold edged higher during the early European session and climbed back closer to the previous day's swing high, around the $1727 region.

The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third consecutive session on Friday and was being supported by escalating diplomatic tensions between the United States and China. It is worth reporting that China's parliament on Thursday approved a national security law for Hong Kong, which further fueled worries about a standoff between the world's two biggest economies. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1731.17
Today Daily Change 11.60
Today Daily Change % 0.67
Today daily open 1719.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1717.88
Daily SMA50 1679.61
Daily SMA100 1632.62
Daily SMA200 1563.93
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1727.66
Previous Daily Low 1705.42
Previous Weekly High 1765.38
Previous Weekly Low 1717.34
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1719.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1713.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 1707.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 1695.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 1685.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 1729.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 1739.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 1751.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

