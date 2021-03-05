Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable

Gold consolidates recent losses near multi-day low, marked before a few hours, while taking rounds to $1,700 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains vulnerable to further downside as US Treasury yields tease one-year high, flashed after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1692.22 Today Daily Change -5.26 Today Daily Change % -0.31 Today daily open 1697.48 Trends Daily SMA20 1784.67 Daily SMA50 1832.77 Daily SMA100 1850.62 Daily SMA200 1860.27 Levels Previous Daily High 1723.27 Previous Daily Low 1690.58 Previous Weekly High 1816.07 Previous Weekly Low 1717.24 Previous Monthly High 1871.9 Previous Monthly Low 1717.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1703.07 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1710.78 Daily Pivot Point S1 1684.28 Daily Pivot Point S2 1671.09 Daily Pivot Point S3 1651.59 Daily Pivot Point R1 1716.97 Daily Pivot Point R2 1736.47 Daily Pivot Point R3 1749.66

Gold Price Analysis: Bears back in play on Fed's Powell, eyeing $1,698

The price of gold is soaking up the so far benign comments from the Federal Reserve's chair, Jerome Powell who is being interviewed by the Wall Street Journals chief economic correspondent in a live webinar. At the time of writing, gold is down on the day by some -0.4% at the time of writing, reading around $1,700.

Read more ...