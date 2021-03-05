Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable

Gold consolidates recent losses near multi-day low, marked before a few hours, while taking rounds to $1,700 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains vulnerable to further downside as US Treasury yields tease one-year high, flashed after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

Gold Price Analysis: Bears back in play on Fed's Powell, eyeing $1,698

The price of gold is soaking up the so far benign comments from the Federal Reserve's chair, Jerome Powell who is being interviewed by the Wall Street Journals chief economic correspondent in a live webinar. At the time of writing, gold is down on the day by some -0.4% at the time of writing, reading around $1,700.

