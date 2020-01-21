Gold Price News and Forecast: The level to beat for XAU/USD bears is the 1550 support

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.
Gold retreats from 2-week tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to near two-week tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1560 region in the last hour.
Concerns of the corona-virus outbreak in China led to a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a negative trading sentiment around equity markets. The risk-off mood provided a modest lift to traditional safe-haven assets and helped the precious metal gained some follow-through traction on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling with 1.1100
The American dollar has recovered the market’s favor with Wall Street’s opening, trimming intraday losses against the shared currency. EUR/USD back to square one daily basis.
GBP/USD easing from post-employment data highs
GBP/USD eased from 1.3083, level reached after upbeat wages’ growth in United Kingdom, amid renewed dollar’s strength. GBP/USD stable around 1.3050.
Market delays the trip to the moon
The crypto markets continue to turn to a new bullish phase. This turnaround began at the beginning of the year after a consolidation phase that started in mid-2019.
XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.