Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is trading in the New York session below the 1558/1555 resistance zone.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1550 support.
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
Gold is retracing down challenging the 1550 support and the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. If the markets break below the 1550 level it can continue to decline towards the 1537 support level. 
 
 

Gold 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading below the main SMAs suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. The bullish bias got invalidated below the 1558/1555 price zone as it lead to a deeper retracement towards the 1550 level as expected. The market could remain under selling pressure in the near term with a hard time to recover above the 1558/1555 price zone. 
 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1552.33
Today Daily Change -8.23
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 1560.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1538.85
Daily SMA50 1496.89
Daily SMA100 1497.46
Daily SMA200 1438.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1562.78
Previous Daily Low 1556.4
Previous Weekly High 1562
Previous Weekly Low 1536.35
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1560.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1558.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 1557.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 1553.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 1550.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 1563.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 1566.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 1569.8

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

