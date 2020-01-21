Gold is trading in the New York session below the 1558/1555 resistance zone.

The level to beat for bears is the 1550 support.

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.

Gold four-hour chart

Gold is retracing down challenging the 1550 support and the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. If the markets break below the 1550 level it can continue to decline towards the 1537 support level.

Gold 30-minute chart

The market is trading below the main SMAs suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. The bullish bias got invalidated below the 1558/1555 price zone as it lead to a deeper retracement towards the 1550 level as expected. The market could remain under selling pressure in the near term with a hard time to recover above the 1558/1555 price zone.

Additional key levels