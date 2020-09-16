Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold to test $2000 on dovish Fed's economic projections and dot plot

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD gaining strength around $1,965 ahead of critical Fed meeting

Update: Gold has been consolidating its recent gains and trades around $1,965 as tension mounts ahead of the all important decision by the Federal Reserve. Willingness to allow inflation to overheat has already supported XAU/USD – and details about this would work could further push the precious metal higher. Preview: How the Fed could drown markets while trying not to rock the boat. Read Moor...

XAUUSD

Gold to test $2000 on dovish Fed's economic projections and dot plot

Gold (XAU/USD) has regained the bids above $1950 on Wednesday, having settled Tuesday a tad lower at $1954. XAU/USD looks north but Fed's forward guidance, due later on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT, holds the key. Dovish expectations are set to keep the USD on the back foot, which benefits the yellow metal, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes: "The Fed is unlikely to make any changes to its monetary policy settings but could formally announce the adoption of the average inflation targeting (AIT) framework. The key focus will be on the central bank's long-term projections and dot plot chart which is expected to read dovish, as the economy continues to battle out the coronavirus blow. Dovish and uncertain Fed outcome could trigger a fresh sell-off in the US currency, benefitting gold." Read Moor...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD steadily moves back to $1970 area, focus remains on FOMC

Gold edged higher through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, just below the $1970 level.

The precious metal managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and inched back closer to two-week tops set in the previous session. A softer tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity.

Adding to this, expectations of a dovish Fed and a modest slide in the US Treasury bond yields further drove some flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal. However, the prevalent risk-on sentiment could undermine the precious metal's safe-haven demand and cap the upside. Read Moor...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1963.34
Today Daily Change 9.11
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 1954.23
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1943.52
Daily SMA50 1926.25
Daily SMA100 1828.95
Daily SMA200 1707.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1972.23
Previous Daily Low 1948.48
Previous Weekly High 1966.54
Previous Weekly Low 1906.62
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1957.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1963.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 1944.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 1934.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 1920.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1968.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 1982.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 1991.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700

NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700

NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.

NZD/USD News

AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report

AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report

AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve

XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve

XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.

Gold News

USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility

USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility

USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly. 

USD/JPY News

WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover

WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover

WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures