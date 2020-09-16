Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold to test $2000 on dovish Fed's economic projections and dot plot

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD gaining strength around $1,965 ahead of critical Fed meeting

Update: Gold has been consolidating its recent gains and trades around $1,965 as tension mounts ahead of the all important decision by the Federal Reserve. Willingness to allow inflation to overheat has already supported XAU/USD – and details about this would work could further push the precious metal higher.

Gold to test $2000 on dovish Fed's economic projections and dot plot

Gold (XAU/USD) has regained the bids above $1950 on Wednesday, having settled Tuesday a tad lower at $1954. XAU/USD looks north but Fed's forward guidance, due later on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT, holds the key. Dovish expectations are set to keep the USD on the back foot, which benefits the yellow metal, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes: "The Fed is unlikely to make any changes to its monetary policy settings but could formally announce the adoption of the average inflation targeting (AIT) framework. The key focus will be on the central bank's long-term projections and dot plot chart which is expected to read dovish, as the economy continues to battle out the coronavirus blow. Dovish and uncertain Fed outcome could trigger a fresh sell-off in the US currency, benefitting gold."

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD steadily moves back to $1970 area, focus remains on FOMC

Gold edged higher through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, just below the $1970 level.

The precious metal managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and inched back closer to two-week tops set in the previous session. A softer tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity.

Adding to this, expectations of a dovish Fed and a modest slide in the US Treasury bond yields further drove some flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal. However, the prevalent risk-on sentiment could undermine the precious metal's safe-haven demand and cap the upside.