Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold ready for a falling wedge breakout on a close above $1913.50

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold: More weakness in the near-term before soaring to $2,000 next year – ABN Amro

Gold prices have struggled lately. A weaker dollar has supported the yellow metal somewhat but more investors have taken profit recently. Investors are now less convinced of another rise above $2,000 per ounce and are set to continue taking profits. However, economists at ABN Amro expect XAU/USD to race higher towards $2,100 in 2021.

Key quotes: "Despite the modest profit-taking, net long positions in the futures markets and the total outstanding ETF positions remain very large. In short, position liquidation risk is still there." Read Moor...

Gold ready for a falling wedge breakout on a close above $1913.50

Gold (XAU/USD) extends its three-day winning streak into Wednesday, mainly underpinned by the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks, which diminished the haven demand for the US dollar. FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta eyes Wednesday's close as the yellow metal is set to see a likely falling wedge breakout on a close above $1913.50.

Key quotes: "It remains to be seen if the yellow metal can see a sustained move higher, as the US 10-year Treasury yields hold near four-month highs on the stimulus optimism. President Donald Trump agreed on a large multi-trillion aid bill, in order to clinch a deal ahead of the November 3 election. The stimulus talks are likely to continue later on Wednesday and therefore, the sentiment on the global markets and US dollar dynamics will play a pivotal role for fresh gold trades." Read Moor...

Gold to extend the consolidation phase ahead of new highs – Credit Suisse

Gold consolidation extends as XAU/USD continues to trade within its month-long range play between $1850-$1950, but with new highs eventually expected as the yellow metal holds the $1837 support, strategists at Credit Suisse apprise.

Key quotes: "Gold extends its consolidation/correction following the move to our base case objective of $2075/80 in August, but is still holding flagged support at $1837, the 38.2% retracement of the rally from March." Read Moor...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1916.32
Today Daily Change 10.10
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 1906.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1895
Daily SMA50 1924.78
Daily SMA100 1875.07
Daily SMA200 1756.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1914.18
Previous Daily Low 1894.7
Previous Weekly High 1933.3
Previous Weekly Low 1882.46
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1906.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1902.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 1895.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1885.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 1876.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 1924.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 1934.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits one-month high amid Brexit hopes

GBP/USD hits one-month high amid Brexit hopes

GBP/USD has hit the highest since early September, near 1.31. Hopes for progress on Brexit and US stimulus boost the pair, while concerns about a "circuit breaking" UK lockdown weigh on sterling.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance

XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance

Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday.

Gold News

2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?

2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?

"It ain't over till the fat lady sings" – goes the adage which is relevant for the 2020 Presidential Elections as well. Two weeks ahead of election day, there are signs that incumbent Donald Trump is clawing back some support, raising the chances that the race could drag on for longer.

Read more

USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts

USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts

USD/JPY is testing lows and closes in on 105.00, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures