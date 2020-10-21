Gold to extend the consolidation phase ahead of new highs – Credit Suisse

Gold consolidation extends as XAU/USD continues to trade within its month-long range play between $1850-$1950, but with new highs eventually expected as the yellow metal holds the $1837 support, strategists at Credit Suisse apprise.
See: Gold needs to clear the $1,973 September high to resume the uptrend – Standard Chartered
Key quotes
“Gold extends its consolidation/correction following the move to our base case objective of $2075/80 in August, but is still holding flagged support at $1837, the 38.2% retracement of the rally from March.”
“We look for the $1837 support to continue to hold to maintain the sideways range ahead of a break above $1993 for a fresh look at $2075. An eventual move above here stays looked for a resumption of the core bull trend with resistance seen next at $2175, then $2300, although we continue to believe this will not be seen until next year.”
“Below $1837 can see scope for a deeper setback to $1765, potentially $1726, but with this expected to hold.”
