Gold Price News and Forecast: 10 Economic Trends That Will Shape the US and Gold Market in 2020

Gold Analysis: breaks resistance levels
On Friday, gold's price broke off the hourly simple moving averages. On Monday, there was a surge that started when the rate bounced off the support of the 200-hour SMA.
In general, the pair had no technical resistance as high as the pivot point at 1,570.00. In theory, the price should reach for this level. Read more...
10 Economic Trends That Will Shape the US and Gold Market in 2020
Will 2020 turn out better than 2019 for the yellow metal? Gold prices don’t move in a vacuum – the macroeconomic situation definitely plays a key fundamental role. In today’s article, we’ll present the macroeconomic outlook for 2020 and you’ll learn whether the fundamentals are likely to become more or less friendly toward gold in 2020.
What will 2020 be like? Well, as a leap year, it will be for sure longer than 2019, but the rest is a mystery. However, let’s point out a few important trends that will shape the U.S. economy and the gold market this year. Read More
Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls facing the 1563 resistance in the New York session
XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is regaining strength once again.
Gold is currently limited by the 1563 resistance as the metal is evolving in a bullish channel above the main SMAs. A break above the resistance can see the metal appreciating towards the 1570 and 1580 resistance levels. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to three-week lows amid fresh USD strength
EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week's upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.
GBP/USD is struggling as Britain veers away from the EU on trade
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, on the back foot. The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week's UK data continues weighing on sterling.
Forex Today: Pound pressured by Brexit plans, oil bumps on Mod-East issues, Bitcoin hungover
Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 20: GBP/USD is under pressure after the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said that the UK may stray away from EU rules after Brexit.
WTI looks to close the bullish opening gap amid Libya ceasefire
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is seen surrendering most gains induced by the news that two large crude oil fields are shutdown in Libya following a military blockage.
USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts
USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15.