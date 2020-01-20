Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls facing the 1563 resistance in the New York session

Gold is about to enter the New York session trading above the 1558/1555 support zone.

The level to beat for bulls is the 1563 resistance.

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is regaining strength once again.

Gold four-hour chart

Gold is currently limited by the 1563 resistance as the metal is evolving in a bullish channel above the main SMAs. A break above the resistance can see the metal appreciating towards the 1570 and 1580 resistance levels.