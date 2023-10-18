- Gold price aims to extend upside as Israel-Palestine conflict deepens.
- The US Dollar consolidates, shrugging off robust US Retail Sales data for September..
- 10-year US Treasury yields rose to 4.85% on rising expectations of one more interest rate increase from the Fed.
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its upside move as investors’ appeal for precious metals remains upbeat due to the deepening crisis in the Middle East. The precious metal delivered a breakout of the consolidation formed in a range of $1,909-$1,932 despite the fact that robust US Retail Sales data elevated expectations of one more interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) for the remainder of 2023.
Demand for bullion rose significantly due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine after the strike at a Gazan hospital. The US Dollar consolidates in a tight range ahead of the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. It will be worth watching whether Jerome Powell reiterates the appropriateness of some further policy-tightening or will join other Fed officials who have supported the need to keep interest rates steady due to rising US bond yields.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price awaits Fed Powell speech
- Gold price aims to capture the immediate resistance of $1,940.00 as the appeal for bullions is upbeat amid escalating geopolitical tensions.
- The Israel-Palestine conflict deepened on Wednesday after an explosion at a Gazan hospital killed almost 500 civilians.
- Risks of intervention by other Middle East nations such as Iran remain persistent, which could disrupt the supply chains further.
- Meanwhile, the visit of US President Joe Biden to Jordan was canceled as civilian unrest increased after the blast in the hospital in Gaza.
- The appeal for Gold price has improved significantly due to deepening Middle East tensions, which supported it to recover quickly despite the release of the upbeat US Retail Sales data on Tuesday.
- The US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales rose by 0.7% due to robust demand for automobiles, rising dining out, and higher gasoline prices. Investors forecasted a growth rate of 0.3%. In August, Retail Sales grew by 0.8%. August's sales were upwardly revised from an initial estimate of 0.6%.
- Retail Sales excluding automobile sales rose by 0.6% while investors anticipated a growth uptick of 0.2%.
- Strong consumer spending seems backed by robust labor demand and steady wage growth, which could propel consumer inflation expectations and increase the chances of one more interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
- Strong consumer spending in September despite headwinds of off-season and higher borrowing costs has set a positive undertone for the third quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) seems well-supported above the crucial level of 106.00, but it is failing to extend its upside trend as the majority of traders are still betting in favor of interest rates remaining unchanged.
- As per the CME Group Fedwatch tool, traders see a 90% chance of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%. However, the odds of one more interest rate increase in any of the two remaining monetary policy meetings in 2023 have jumped to 38% from 30% recorded on Tuesday.
- China’s Q3 GDP growth remained upbeat, fading expectations of a global slowdown and weighing on the safe haven USD.
- China’s growth rate in the July-September quarter was recorded at 1.3%, much better than expectations of 1.0% and the 0.5% recorded in the second quarter of 2023. The annual GDP rose by 4.9% against the estimates of 4.4%.
- Meanwhile, investors shift focus to the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which is scheduled for Thursday. The major focus will be on the interest rate guidance as other Fed policymakers have supported keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% due to higher long-term US bond yields. The 10-year US Treasury yields rose to 4.85%.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said this week that the recent surge in long-term bond yields is equivalent to one 25 basis points rate hike. The risk of lifting interest rates further could push the economy into a recession, she said.
Technical Analysis: Gold price aims to capture $1,940
Gold price climbs to near $1,940.00 amid an escalating Israel-Palestine conflict. The precious metal is inches far from the four-week high around $1,947.00 after stabilizing above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $1,905.00. The yellow metal is expected to extend upside toward the crucial resistance of $1,950.00
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
