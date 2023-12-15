Gold price holds steady near weekly top amid Fed rate cut bets, weaker USD

- Gold price is seen consolidating its weekly gains registered over the past two days.
- Rebounding US bond yields and a positive risk tone act as a headwind for the metal.
- The Fed’s dovish tilt, along with sustained USD selling, continue to lend support.
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on its gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow trading band below the $2,040 level during the Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal, for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC rally from the vicinity of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support and remains below a one-and-half-week top touched on Thursday. The global risk sentiment remains supported by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) dovish tilt and hopes for more stimulus from China. Apart from this, the better-than-expected Chinese macro data released on Friday boosts investors' appetite for riskier assets, which, along with a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, acts as a headwind for the yellow metal.
Meanwhile, the Fed on Wednesday signaled an end to its monetary policy tightening cycle and penciled in at least three 25 basis points (bps) rate cuts in 2024. This might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the US bond yields and is seen weighing on the US Dollar (USD), which continues to lend some support to the non-yielding Gold price. Traders now look forward to the release of flash PMI prints from the Eurozone, the UK and the US for fresh insights into the health of the global economy. This would drive the broader market risk sentiment and influence demand for the safe-haven precious metal. Nevertheless, the XAU/USD remains on track to register modest weekly gains, reversing a part of last week's slide from the all-time peak.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price is influenced by a combination of diverging forces
- Thursday's upbeat US macro data cast doubts over an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which provides some respite to the US Treasury bond yields and acts as a headwind for the Gold price amid the risk-on mood.
- The US Commerce Department reported that Retail Sales rose by 0.3% in November as compared to the 0.2% fall (revised down from -0.1%) recorded in the previous month and the 0.1% decline anticipated.
- Moreover, core Retail Sales, which excludes automobiles, surpassed consensus estimates pointing to a 0.1% contraction and climbed 0.2% last month, while Retail Sales Control Group increased 0.4%.
- The US Labor Department, meanwhile, reported that the number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance for the first time fell to 202K last week, registering the lowest level since mid-October.
- Data released from China on Friday showed Retail Sales jumped 10.1% YoY in November vs. the 7.6% previous and Industrial Production increased 6.6% YoY as against a 4.6% rise in the prior month.
- Following the high-impact data, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that persistently recovery in demand is helpful for the improvement in consumer prices and that China will not see deflation.
- The markets, meanwhile, are still pricing in a nearly 60% chance that the Fed will begin to cut rates at its March meeting and the odds of a May rate cut currently stand at 90%.
- This, along with the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar, which extends its decline for the fourth straight day and drops to over a four-month low, is seen lending support to the commodity.
- Moving ahead, Friday's release of flash global PMI prints could provide some impetus to the precious metal and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical Analysis: Gold price bulls need to wait for sustained strength beyond the $2,040 area
From a technical perspective, failure to find acceptance above the $2,040 supply zone warrants some caution for bullish traders. That said, positive oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. Hence, some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the Gold price to the next relevant hurdle near the $2,072-2,073 region. The momentum could get extended further and allow the XAU/USD to reclaim the $2,100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the $2,012-2,010 horizontal zone might now protect the immediate downside ahead of the $2,000 psychological mark. A convincing break below the latter will make the Gold price vulnerable and expose the 50-day SMA support, currently pegged near the $1,979-1,978 region. This is followed by the weekly low, around the $1,973-1,972 area, and the 200-day SMA, near the $1,950 zone, which if broken decisively will shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-2.15%
|-1.70%
|-1.43%
|-2.00%
|-2.06%
|-1.49%
|-1.55%
|EUR
|2.11%
|0.45%
|0.71%
|0.16%
|0.09%
|0.65%
|0.59%
|GBP
|1.67%
|-0.45%
|0.26%
|-0.31%
|-0.36%
|0.20%
|0.14%
|CAD
|1.42%
|-0.69%
|-0.26%
|-0.56%
|-0.61%
|-0.05%
|-0.11%
|AUD
|1.96%
|-0.15%
|0.29%
|0.56%
|-0.06%
|0.50%
|0.45%
|JPY
|2.01%
|-0.10%
|0.25%
|0.60%
|0.04%
|0.55%
|0.48%
|NZD
|1.47%
|-0.65%
|-0.21%
|0.06%
|-0.51%
|-0.57%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|1.53%
|-0.59%
|-0.15%
|0.12%
|-0.45%
|-0.50%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
