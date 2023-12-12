- Gold price ticks higher during the Asian session, albeit with a lack of follow-through buying.
- Geopolitical risk, along with a modest USD downtick, turn out to be key factors lending support.
- The uncertainty over the timing of when the Fed will start cutting rates is acting as a headwind.
- Investors look to the crucial US CPI report for a fresh impetus ahead of the FOMC on Wednesday.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Tuesday and moves away from a three-week trough, around the $1,976-1,975 region touched the previous day. The uptick, however, bullish conviction as traders await the release of the latest consumer inflation figures from the United States (US) for more clarity about the timing of when the Federal Reserve (Fed) could begin cutting rates. This, in turn, should provide some meaningful impetus to the US Dollar (USD) and influence the precious metal.
The market focus, however, remains glued to the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The so-called "dot plot" could offer fresh cues about the Fed's near-term policy outlook and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding Gold price. In the meantime, escalating tensions between the US and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, along with a modest USD downtick, turn out to be a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven precious metal.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price attracts some haven flows amid geopolitical tensions
- A US defense official stated on Tuesday that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen fired a land-based cruise missile, which, in turn, is seen lending some support to the safe-haven Gold price.
- The upbeat US employment figures released on Friday made traders bet that it could take the Federal Reserve until May to begin a series of interest-rate cuts next year and act as a headwind.
- A New York Fed survey on Monday showed that consumers anticipate inflation to be at 3.4% a year from now, down from 3.6% in October and marking the lowest reading since April 2021.
- The incoming data raised hopes that inflation could continue to decelerate without the economy falling into a recession and forced investors to trim their bets for the first Fed rate cut move in March 2024.
- Market participants, however, seem convinced that the US central bank is done with its policy-tightening campaign and may begin easing its monetary policy by the first half of the next year.
- According to CME group's FedWatch Tool, investors are still pricing in over a 40% chance of a March cut of at least 25 basis points (bps) and a nearly 75% chance of such a move in May 2024.
- This, in turn, fails to assist the US Dollar to capitalize on the post-NFP positive move and lends support to the non-yielding metal, though bulls seem reluctant ahead of the US consumer inflation data.
- The headline CPI is expected to rise by 0.1% in November and the yearly pace ticked down to 3.1%. The core gauge is anticipated to edge up from 0.2% to 0.3% MoM and hold steady at a 4.0% YoY rate.
- The market attention will then shift to the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced during the US session on Wednesday.
Technical Analysis: Gold price seems vulnerable, 50% Fibo. holds the key for bulls
From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD, for now, seems to have stalled its recent sharp pullback from an all-time peak touched last week near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the June-December rally. The said support is pegged near the $1,975 area and is followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,967 region. Some follow-through selling might expose the very important 200-day SMA, near the $1,951 zone, below which the Gold price could slide to the $1,938-1,936 region, representing the 61.8% Fibo. level. The latter should act as a key pivotal point as a convincing break below might suggest that the commodity has topped out and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery might now confront stiff resistance near the $2,000 psychological mark. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the Gold price towards the $2,015 intermediate hurdle en route to the $2,029-2,030 supply zone. The next relevant barrier is pegged near the $2,045 region, which if cleared decisively will suggest that the corrective slide has run its course. The XAU/USD could then extend the momentum further towards the $2,070-2,071 area before aiming to reclaim the $2,100 round figure.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|-0.26%
|-0.28%
|-0.28%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|-0.25%
|-0.29%
|-0.27%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|0.12%
|0.10%
|0.01%
|-0.14%
|-0.15%
|-0.15%
|0.06%
|CAD
|0.11%
|0.11%
|-0.01%
|-0.12%
|-0.17%
|-0.17%
|0.05%
|AUD
|0.24%
|0.23%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.18%
|JPY
|0.28%
|0.26%
|0.16%
|0.15%
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.21%
|NZD
|0.27%
|0.25%
|0.16%
|0.16%
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.21%
|CHF
|0.06%
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.18%
|-0.23%
|-0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
