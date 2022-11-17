Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD tumbles to near $1,760 as risk aversion escalates

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • Gold price has tumbled to near $1,763.00 as the risk-on profile has faded.
  • Geopolitical tensions between North Korea and the US have improved safe haven’s appeal.
  • Fed Daly’s hawkish commentary has supported the US Treasury yields.

Gold price (XAUUSD) has witnessed a steep fall after surrendering the critical support of $1,770.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has tumbled to near $1,763.00 as investors are turning risk-averse after North Korea warns the US that it will face ruthless military activity against its joint drills in its region.

North Korea's foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, slammed a recent trilateral summit between the United States, South Korea, and Japan, during which the leaders criticized Pyongyang's weapons tests and pledged greater security cooperation, as reported by Reuters.  This has triggered the risk of geopolitical tensions, which has improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.

The entire recovery witnessed in S&P500 futures in Asia has faded now as investors’ risk appetite has trimmed. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have rebounded to 3.72% as San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly hiked its interest rate guidance. Fed policymaker has considered a range of 4.75% - 5.25% as reasonable for the policy rate end-point. She further added that the central bank wants to see a slowdown in the economy to cool down the red-hot inflation.

Gold technical analysis

Gold price has delivered a downside break of a Rising Wedge chart pattern that indicates exhaustion in the upside momentum. The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are on the verge of delivering a bearish crossover of around $1,772.90. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more downside in the asset ahead.

Gold hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1763.28
Today Daily Change -11.04
Today Daily Change % -0.62
Today daily open 1774.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1686.4
Daily SMA50 1679.63
Daily SMA100 1713.68
Daily SMA200 1802.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1785.09
Previous Daily Low 1770.41
Previous Weekly High 1768.17
Previous Weekly Low 1664.76
Previous Monthly High 1729.58
Previous Monthly Low 1617.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1776.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1779.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 1768.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 1761.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 1753.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 1782.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 1791.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 1797.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

