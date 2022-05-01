Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD sees a reversal to near $1,890 ahead of US PMI, Fed’s policy in focus

- Gold Price is expecting a fresh bullish impulsive wave as the RSI (14) has shifted into a bullish range.
- Fed’s policy this week will keep investors on the tenterhooks.
- Soaring inflation is hinting at a jumbo rate hike by the Fed.
Gold (XAUUSD) Price witnessed a decent corrective move to mildly below $1,900 after hitting a high of $1,920.02 on Friday. The precious metal went into a correction mode after a firmer rebound from a low of $1,872.22 on Thursday. The bright metal found a decent pullback from a high of $1,920.02 as expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) got bolstered by higher-than-expected Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The yearly PCE landed at 6.6%, higher than the market consensus of 6.5% and the prior print of 6.3%. While, the monthly figure printed at 0.6%, much higher than the forecasts and the previous outcome of 0.5%.
Soaring inflation is hinting at a jumbo rate hike by the Fed on Wednesday. Also, the market estimates are aiming at a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed this week. Fed chair Jerome Powell is going to feature a mega-rate hike and along with that investors will focus on the dictation over the balance sheet reduction. Demand for a sheer liquidity squeeze from the economy is strongly required to leash the roaring inflation. Therefore, investors should brace for a tight liquidity environment this year, which is continue to keep the precious metal on the tenterhooks. Apart from the rate hike announcement and balance sheet reduction, the third catalyst, which will remain in the spotlight, is further guidance. Investors are very much curious to get insights into the neural rate reversion roadmap as it will display the extent of aggressiveness by Fed policymakers.
Also read: Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD's gains to remain limited on demand-side dynamics
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is firmly holding above 103.00 as an aggressive hawkish tone by Fed chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues look imminent. The DXY faced some correction on Friday after printing a fresh 19-year high at 103.93 on Thursday as profit-booking dragged the asset lower. Usually, an asset faces some exhaustion in an uptrend gradually as it comes closer to the event. The 10-year US Treasury yields are approaching 3% vigorously on expectations of a higher interest rates environment going forward.
On Monday, investors will focus on the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which is expected to land at 58 against the prior print of 57.1. A higher-than-expected reading will hurt the gold prices.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, XAUUSD is trading near the 50% Fibonacci retracement (placed from last week low at $1,872.24 to Friday’s high at $1,920.02) at $1,896.35, at the press time. The asset is likely to find a bullish impulsive wave after completing its correction to near 61.8% Fibo retracement at $1,890.70.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has displayed a bullish range shift. The momentum oscillator remained in a bearish range of 20.00-40.00 and a directionless radius of 40.00-60.00 for a long period but has managed to shift into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00 and will focus on supporting itself from gyrating into a bearish range.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1898.42
|Today Daily Change
|1.55
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1896.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1935.45
|Daily SMA50
|1938.09
|Daily SMA100
|1877.14
|Daily SMA200
|1833.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1920.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1892.62
|Previous Weekly High
|1934.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|1872.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1909.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1903.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1886.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1875.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1858.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1913.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1930.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1941.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bears have moved in ahead of the big day, the Fed
USD/JPY was on the back foot on Friday and was trading at a low of 129.31 as the pair corrects in a W-formation. For the open, the pair is steady ahead of what will be a busy week for the pair.
AUD/USD bears on the prowl but US dollar stumbles
AUD/USD will be in focus for the open given yet further disappointments in Chinese data from the weekend, China's purchasing managers indices fell deeper into contraction in April, and the technicals are poised for further downside ahead.
Gold sees a reversal to near $1,890 ahead of US PMI, Fed’s policy in focus
Gold Price witnessed a decent corrective move to mildly below $1,900 after hitting a high of $1,920.02 on Friday. The precious metal went into a correction mode after a firmer rebound from a low of $1,872.22 on Thursday.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.