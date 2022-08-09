- Gold Price trades listlessly amid investors' caution ahead of US inflation.
- The US dollar weakness offsets the rebound in Treasury yields.
- XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful so long as the 50 DMA holds fort.
Gold Price is lacking a clear directional bias while hovering below the $1,800 mark, with bulls struggling to gain a footing amid a cautious market mood.
Investors refrain from placing any big positional bet on the yellow metal ahead of the all-important US inflation data due this Wednesday. Last Friday’s bumper US employment data stoked up 75 bps Fed rate hike expectations for September, triggering a sharp sell-off in the non-interest-bearing gold.
Therefore, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data remains extremely critical for the Fed to decide on the size of the next rate lift-off, eventually shaping up the next direction for the bullion.
The annualized US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July is expected to show inflation to have eased to 8.7% from 9.1% in June. The expectations of a softer inflation reading are weighing negatively on the US dollar while keeping the sentiment around the metal buoyed.
The upside in the bright metal, however, appears capped, as the US Treasury yields stage a decent comeback even though risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot in Tuesday’s European trading.
Looking forward, the broader market sentiment and the dynamics of the dollar will continue impacting the precious metal, in absence of top-tier US economic data due for release later on Tuesday.
Gold Price: Daily chart
Technically, nothing seems to have changed for the bullion even though it recaptured the critical downward-sloping 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA), now at $1,787.
A failure to sustain above the latter will open up a renewed downside towards the previous day’s low of $1,771, below which the $1,765 demand area will come into play.
Also read: Gold Price: Struggle with 50 DMA set to continue ahead of US inflation
The risk appears skewed to the downside as the 100 DMA is probing the 200 DMA for a break lower, which if materializes could confirm a bear cross.
But the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the midline, keeping XAU bullish interests still underpinned.
Buyers need acceptance above the $1,800 mark to continue with its recovery momentum.
Gold Price: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1791.05
|Today Daily Change
|2.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1789.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1739.56
|Daily SMA50
|1787.64
|Daily SMA100
|1843.51
|Daily SMA200
|1841.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1794.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|1754.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1782.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1778.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1776.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1764.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1757.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1802.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1814.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0200 amid mixed mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0200, catching a bid amid the extended US dollar decline and mixed market mood. Investors eagerly await the US inflation data for a fresh direction, as they reassess recession risks.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2100 amid renewed USD selling
GBP/USD is extending gains below 1.2100 in the European session. The US dollar falls despite a minor uptick in the yields and a cautious risk tone. Impending concerns over the UK political vacuum and Brexit-led red tape could cap cable's upside.
Gold holds above 50 DMA as weaker USD offsets yields rebound
Gold Price trades listlessly amid investors' caution ahead of US inflation. The US dollar weakness offsets the rebound in Treasury yields. XAUUSD bulls remain hopeful so long as the 50 DMA holds fort.
Bitcoin price at make-or-break point: $29,000 or $21,000?
Bitcoin price has shown a resurgence of bulls that have pushed it higher over the last 48 hours. However, this move could halt and reverse if certain resistance levels are not breached.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!