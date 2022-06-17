- The gold spot is falling due to broad US dollar strength and steady US real yields.
- US Industrial Production expànded at a lower rate than in April, showing that the US economy is slowing.
- Gold Price Forecast (XAUUSD): To consolidate amid the lack of a catalyst.
Gold spot (XAUUSD) drops courtesy of a buoyant greenback, which is staging a comeback after printing losses of 1% on Thursday, trimming some of those despite that US Treasury yields fall for the second straight day in the week. At the time of writing, XAUUSD is trading at $1839.20 and losses 0.97%.
US Real yields remain steady, weighing on Gold Prices
Sentiment remains positive as US equities recover some ground. The US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value, advances 0.83%, sitting at 104.666. in the meantime, the US 10-year Treasury yield drops to 3.229%, for a loss of seven basis points.
In the meantime, US 10-year TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities), a proxy for real yields, is down one basis point, sitting at 0.665%, a headwind for the yellow metal.
Elsewhere, the US economic calendar featured May’s Industria Industrial Production, which expanded by 5.8% YoY, lower than April’s reading at 6.3%, adding signs of an economic slowdown. “The pace at which everything is changing is quite alarming,” according to WSJ sources. They said that the economy still stands on fairly solid ground to withstand inflation, supply-chain issues, and rising interest rates.
Earlier in the day, the Minnesota Fed’s President Neil Kashkari commented that he supported 75 bps in June and could support another in July. He added that a prudent strategy might be to continue with 50 bps increases. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a soft landing is feasible if the post-pandemic shift is done well.
Gold Price Forecast (XAUUSD): Technical outlook
The XAU/USD is in consolidation amidst the lack of a catalyst that could propel the yellow metal prices either way. At the time of writing, XAU/USD sits below the 200-day moving average (DMA), which lies at $1843.48. That would open the door for consolidation in the $1800-$1850 range, where the non-yielding metal remained throughout the last week.
A daily close of XAU/USD beneath the 200-DMA would expose the Jun 1 daily low at $1828.33. A break below would open the door for a May 18 test at a $1807.23 cycle low. Once broken, a fall to $1800 is next.
Upwards, XAU/USD’s first resistance would be the 200-DMA. If XAU bulls achieve a daily close above it, a move towards the 50-DMA at $1874.80 is on the books. Once cleared, the XAU/USD following resistance level would be the 100-DMA at $1891.92.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1839.43
|Today Daily Change
|-17.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96
|Today daily open
|1857.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1848.46
|Daily SMA50
|1876.41
|Daily SMA100
|1889.96
|Daily SMA200
|1842.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1857.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1815.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1876.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1825.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1841.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1831.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1829.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1801.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1787.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1871.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1885.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1913.19
