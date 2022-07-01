- Gold Price was dragged below the $1,800 mark at the end of the week, its lowest level since May 16.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets and a goodish pickup in the USD demand exerted some pressure.
- Recession fears and the risk-off mood did little to lend any support to the safe-haven XAUUSD.
Gold Price prolonged this week's bearish trend and witnessed heavy follow-through selling on Friday, marking the fifth successive day of a negative move. The downward trajectory extended through the early part of the European session and dragged spot prices to the lowest level since May 16, around the $1,792 region in the last hour.
Flows were driven away from gold by the prospects for more aggressive rate hikes by the US central bank. These were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday, which said that the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy. Speaking at the ECB Forum in Sintra, Powell added that the Fed remains focused on getting inflation under control and the market pricing is pretty close to the dot plot. Apart from this, broad-based US dollar strength further exerted downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
This combination of factors overshadowed the prevalent risk-off environment which tends to benefit the safe-haven precious metal. The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns that rapidly rising rates and tightening financial conditions would pose challenges to global economic growth. Adding to this, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has been fueling fears about a possible recession. One would have thought this would embolden gold bulls but in reality it did little to impress investors or ease the bearish pressure surrounding gold.
The anti-risk flow was reinforced by the recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which, again, failed to lend any support to the yellow metal. With the latest leg down, spot prices now seem to have confirmed a fresh bearish breakdown below the $1,800 round-figure mark. Furthermore, effortless acceptance below the said handle might have already set the stage for an extension of the depreciating move towards the YTD low, around the $1,780 region. The downward trajectory could now extend towards the next relevant support near the $1,755-$1,750 zone. From here, traders now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1792.51
|Today Daily Change
|-14.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|1807.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1834.99
|Daily SMA50
|1849.89
|Daily SMA100
|1891.72
|Daily SMA200
|1845.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1825.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1811.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1816.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1798.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1789.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1775.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1820.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1834.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1843.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
