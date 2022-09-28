Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns sideways around $1,630 as investors await Fed Powell’s speech

- Gold prices are displaying topsy-turvy moves at around $1,630.00 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech.
- Fed’s chosen approach for the remaining 2022 will set the grounds for the rate hike cycle of 2023.
- Upbeat Consumer Confidence and a lower-than-expected decline in durable goods demand strengthened DXY.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying a dull performance as investors have sidelined ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. The precious metal is juggling around $1,630.00 after a modest decline from the critical hurdle of $1,640.00. Exhaustion in the downside momentum has contracted asset’s volatility and topsy-turvy movements are expected ahead.
On Wednesday, the yellow metal will dance to the tunes of the speech from Fed Powell. Considering the ongoing situation, Fed Powell will sound ‘hawkish’ and will guide on further policy tightening. Things will be focused on the roadmap of rate hikes for the remaining 2022 as the chosen approach will set the grounds for 2023’s rate hike cycle.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is aiming to capture 115.00 for the first time in the past two decades. Lower-than-expected decline in the US Durable Goods Orders data and an upbeat Consumer Confidence have strengthened the DXY bulls. The decline in demand for Durable Goods was recorded at 0.2% against the expectations of a decline of 0.4%. While the Consumer Confidence improved to 108.0 vs. the prior release of 103.6.
Gold technical analysis
Gold prices have formed an Inverted Hammer candlestick pattern on the daily scale. There are two schools of thought for the aforementioned candlestick in which the traditional believes that the formation is a sign of reversal while the unconventional considers it bearish as sellers emerged while the settlement of the prices. Also, buyers didn’t carry positions overnight.
The horizontal resistance placed from September 16 low at $1,654.17 will act as a major hurdle for the counter.
The declining 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,653.85 adds to the downside filters. While, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in oversold territory below 30.00, which indicates that a pullback move cannot be ruled out.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1627.02
|Today Daily Change
|-2.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1629.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1686.23
|Daily SMA50
|1728.21
|Daily SMA100
|1770.66
|Daily SMA200
|1826.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1642.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1621.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1688.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1639.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1634.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1629.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1619.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1610.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1598.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1640.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1651.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1661.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes more weakness despite higher-than-expected monthly Retail Sales data
The AUD/USD pair is expected to slip down to near 0.6400 despite the release of the lower-than-expected monthly Retail Sales data. The economic data has landed at 0.6%, higher than the estimates of 0.4%, but lower than the prior release of 1.3%.
EUR/USD dribbles on the way to 0.9465
EUR/USD holds lower ground near the 20-year bottom, sidelined of late. Oversold RSI tests bears around January 2001 peak. Bearish MACD signals, clear break of previous support from July keep sellers hopeful.
Gold turns sideways around $1,630 as investors await Fed Powell’s speech
Gold price is displaying a dull performance as investors have sidelined ahead of the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell. The precious metal is juggling around $1,630.00 after a modest decline from the critical hurdle of $1,640.00.
Ethereum price still stands a chance to rally to $1,500 for these reasons
Ethereum price failed and was rejected at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. There is a significant downtick in bearish momentum amidst the recent decline. Invalidation of an uptrend potential depends on the swing low at $1,006 remaining untagged.
Lower gas prices and favorable views of labor market again boost confidence
The Consumer Confidence Index rose to its highest level since April, and now sits more than 12 points higher than where it was just two months ago. Falling gasoline prices and a still-tight labor market are the main reasons we have seen a recent rebound in confidence.