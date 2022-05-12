Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to near $1,850 as DXY rebounds, US PPI eyed

- Gold price has frozen in a $1,850.00s area amid a rebound in the DXY.
- The US PPI is seen lower at 10.7% against the prior print of 11.2%.
- The precious metal is trading below the 61.8% Fibo retracement.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) has slipped to near $1,852.00 as the US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded sharply after trading lackluster in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal is wandering in a minute range on Thursday and is expected to trade directionless ahead of the US Producer Price Index (PPI).
The US PPI is seen at 10.7% against the print of 11.2%, recorded a year ago. While the core PPI that excludes food and energy is expected to land at 8.9% lower than the prior figure of 9.2%.
Lately, higher US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers have bolstered the odds of a bumper rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The upbeat US CPI at 8.3% in comparison with the consensus of 8.1% has strengthened the chances of a rate hike by 75 basis points (bps) in June monetary policy.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded sharply above 104.00 as investors are awaiting an outperformance from the US PPI.
Gold technical analysis
On the daily scale, XAU/USD is trading below 61.8% Fibo retracement (placed from 15 December 2021 low at $1,753.01 to March 8 high at $2,070.54) at $1,875.00. The 50- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,902.95 and $1,887.24 respectively have turned lower, which adds to the downside filter. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals more downside.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1854.72
|Today Daily Change
|2.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1852.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1906
|Daily SMA50
|1931.36
|Daily SMA100
|1883.41
|Daily SMA200
|1835.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1858.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1832.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1909.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.44
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1848.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1842.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1836.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1821.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1810.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1863.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1873.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1889.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured on 0.6900 amid mixed markets, firmer USD
AUD/USD is defending 0.6900, although remains pressured near the lowest levels since June 2020. Australia’s Inflation Expectations for May rose past forecasts and offered temporary reprieve to AUD bulls. Mixed sentiment, firmer US dollar and the sell-off in the yuan weigh on the aussie.
EUR/USD struggles to overstep 50-EMA, hopes of fresh five-year low renew
The EUR/USD pair has witnessed a minor rebound after printing a low of 1.0507 in the Asian session. The asset is oscillating in a broader range of 1.0483-1.0642 since April 28 after witnessing a sheer downside move from 1.0936 on April 21.
Gold tumbles to near $1,850 as DXY rebounds, US PPI eyed
Gold Price has slipped to near $1,852.00 as the DXY has rebounded sharply after trading lackluster in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal is wandering in a minute range on Thursday and is expected to trade directionless ahead of the US PPI.
Why a 20% crash in Binance Coin price should not surprise you
Binance Coin price is bouncing off a stable demand zone that has, for the time being, cauterized its bleed. However, the untapped liquidity to the downside could cause bears to push through this support area.
UK GDP Preview: BOE’s R-word to overshadow a mild expansion Premium
The UK economy expanded by 1.3% in the final three months of 2021, as it overcame the Omicron covid variant-blow. In the first quarter of 2022, the world has been reeling from a protracted Russia-Ukraine war, with the British economy likely to be the worst-hit amid a trade shock.