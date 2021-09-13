Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades near multi-week support around $1,785

- Gold starts the fresh trading week on a lower note and remains under pressure.
- US Dollar Index bounces back above 92.50 following hawkish Fed’s members.
- Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar.
Gold prices are struggling below $1,800 following the previous week’s downside momentum. The prices find it difficult to hold the psychological $1,800 level amid US Fed’s tapering timeline expectations and a firmer US dollar.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, remains strong above 92.50, while US benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rebound after a measure of US inflation came higher than expected. The US Labor Department released its Producer Price Index (PPI), which came higher at 0.7% in August following July’s rise of 0.1%, and above the market expectations of 0.6%.
Precious metal is considered a hedge against inflation generally, however, higher US Treasury yields translate into higher opportunity costs for holding non-interest bearing gold. Gold prices were unable to find traction after higher inflation readings as traders assessed that the readings could force the Fed to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected.
Hawkish Fed members continue to built pressure on gold prices. Philadelphia Fed President and CEO Patric Harker said FOMC should start tapering soon this year, joining the other members. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester also said that she would support the central bank’s plan to reduce asset purchases this year.
The comments are the progression of the previous week’s Fed members hawkish views on tapering measures. Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic said that the economy is relatively in a strong position and it would be appropriate to reduce the bond purchase program this year.
In the previous week, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept its interest rate at historic low levels of 0.00% but said it would slow the pace of its pandemic bond purchases for the rest of the year.
Technical levels
Gold prices have extended the upside rally from the low made on August 9 at $1,687.78 and touched the high of $1,834.02 recently on September 6, in the previous week. However, prices are not able to preserve the upside momentum and retreat below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,800.
XAU/USD daily chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hold above the midline but with a bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD indicator would confirm the downside momentum with an immediate downside target placed at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,777.11.
Alternatively, the formation of a Doji candlestick suggests indecisiveness among traders. If prices reverse direction then the first upside target would appear at the previous session’s high at $1,803.94 followed by the $1,810 horizontal resistance zone.
XAU/USD additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1786.38
|Today Daily Change
|-1.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1787.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1799.8
|Daily SMA50
|1798.18
|Daily SMA100
|1815.74
|Daily SMA200
|1809.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1803.94
|Previous Daily Low
|1787.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1830.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1782.47
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1793.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1797.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1781.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1776.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1765.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1798.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1809.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1815.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Buyers keep lurking around 50-DMA
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.1810 during Monday’s Asian session. This marks the fourth day of the bear’s battle with the 50-DMA.
GBP/USD bulls struggle to break 1.3880 ahead of key data
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3838 in the open today, holding in a tight range between 1.3831 and 1.3851. GBP/USD firmed to a one-week high against the dollar on Friday and did so despite a risk-off environment that supported the greenback. Markets are counting down to the Bank of England and Federal Reserve meetings this month.
EUR/USD: Buyers keep lurking around 50-DMA
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.1810 during Monday’s Asian session. This marks the fourth day of the bear’s battle with the 50-DMA.
Polkadot is likely to rebound to all-time high of $50
Polkadot's cross-consensus messaging format approaches first production ready release, likely to make interaction between Parachains flexible and future-proof.
The In-Between week
The US employment data and the ECB meeting are behind us, and the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and Norway's Norges Bank lie ahead.