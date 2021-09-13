Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades near multi-week support around $1,785

Gold starts the fresh trading week on a lower note and remains under pressure.

US Dollar Index bounces back above 92.50 following hawkish Fed’s members.

Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar.

Gold prices are struggling below $1,800 following the previous week’s downside momentum. The prices find it difficult to hold the psychological $1,800 level amid US Fed’s tapering timeline expectations and a firmer US dollar.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, remains strong above 92.50, while US benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rebound after a measure of US inflation came higher than expected. The US Labor Department released its Producer Price Index (PPI), which came higher at 0.7% in August following July’s rise of 0.1%, and above the market expectations of 0.6%.

Precious metal is considered a hedge against inflation generally, however, higher US Treasury yields translate into higher opportunity costs for holding non-interest bearing gold. Gold prices were unable to find traction after higher inflation readings as traders assessed that the readings could force the Fed to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected.

Hawkish Fed members continue to built pressure on gold prices. Philadelphia Fed President and CEO Patric Harker said FOMC should start tapering soon this year, joining the other members. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester also said that she would support the central bank’s plan to reduce asset purchases this year.

The comments are the progression of the previous week’s Fed members hawkish views on tapering measures. Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic said that the economy is relatively in a strong position and it would be appropriate to reduce the bond purchase program this year.

In the previous week, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept its interest rate at historic low levels of 0.00% but said it would slow the pace of its pandemic bond purchases for the rest of the year.

Technical levels

Gold prices have extended the upside rally from the low made on August 9 at $1,687.78 and touched the high of $1,834.02 recently on September 6, in the previous week. However, prices are not able to preserve the upside momentum and retreat below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,800.

XAU/USD daily chart



The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hold above the midline but with a bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD indicator would confirm the downside momentum with an immediate downside target placed at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,777.11.

Alternatively, the formation of a Doji candlestick suggests indecisiveness among traders. If prices reverse direction then the first upside target would appear at the previous session’s high at $1,803.94 followed by the $1,810 horizontal resistance zone.

XAU/USD additional levels

Overview Today last price 1786.38 Today Daily Change -1.16 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 1787.54 Trends Daily SMA20 1799.8 Daily SMA50 1798.18 Daily SMA100 1815.74 Daily SMA200 1809.6 Levels Previous Daily High 1803.94 Previous Daily Low 1787.27 Previous Weekly High 1830.32 Previous Weekly Low 1782.47 Previous Monthly High 1831.81 Previous Monthly Low 1687.78 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1793.64 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1797.57 Daily Pivot Point S1 1781.89 Daily Pivot Point S2 1776.25 Daily Pivot Point S3 1765.22 Daily Pivot Point R1 1798.56 Daily Pivot Point R2 1809.59 Daily Pivot Point R3 1815.23



