Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains, up little around $1,815

- COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to gains traction for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- A goodish rebound in the equity markets/US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
- Gold Price Forecast: US stimulus optimism, Delta fears to boost XAU/USD’s recovery
Gold built on the previous day's bounce from the $1,795 region, or one-week lows and edged higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The XAU/USD held on to its gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering around the $1,815 area, up nearly 0.15% for the day. Worries about the economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven gold. That said, a combination of factors kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the commodity, at least for the time being.
The US dollar stood tall near the highest level since February and acted as a headwind for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold. Apart from this, a generally positive tone in the equity markets, along with a solid rebound in the US Treasury held bulls from placing any aggressive bets around the non-yielding yellow metal. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid diminishing odds for an imminent Fed action in the near future. In fact, the Fed funds futures showed that the chances of a 25bps hike by the US central bank in December 2022 fell to 58% on Monday from 90% on July 13.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, gold remains at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga. Traders will further take cues from the US bond yields, which might influence the greenback and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical outlook
Gold last week faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA. The mentioned barrier is currently pegged near the $1,825 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move. A sustained strength beyond will set the stage for an extension of the recent strong bounce from the $1,750 zone and push the XAU/USD beyond monthly swing highs, around the $1,834 region touched last Thursday. The momentum could further get extended to the $1,845-46 region, en-route the next major hurdle near the $$1,866 area. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for additional gains, allowing bulls to surpass the $1,880 level and aim to reclaim the $1,900 round figure.
On the flip side, dips below the $1,800 mark might continue to attract some dip-buying near the $1,795-90 region. A sustained breakthrough might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The XAU/USD might then fall to the $1,775 support area, which if broken decisively will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. The next relevant support is pegged near the $1,762-60 area before gold eventually dropping to retest June monthly swing lows, around the $1,750 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on USD strength
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18 but above the 15-week lows as markets try to stabilize after tumbling on Monday. Concerns about the Delta covid variant dominate weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles to fresh five-month lows amid growing covid concerns
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.3650, hitting the lowest since February. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant in the UK and prospects of further deterioration weigh on the pound. Brexit issues add to the misery.
Gold's recovery remains capped below $1820
Gold price edges higher towards $1820 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the highest daily gains in a week as market pessimists pause for fresh clues. However, a firmer US dollar tests the gold buyers.
Shiba Inu price fears 50% drop if bulls fail to hold critical support in control of SHIB fate
Shiba Inu price is approaching a critical line of defense that might determine the fate of the token. SHIB is at risk of a steep decline, given the prevailing bearish bias of the chart pattern it has presented.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.