Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles around $1,760 as Fed’s rate slowdown poses a double-edged sword

- Gold price is facing hurdles while surpassing the immediate hurdle of $1,760.00.
- Investors see Fed’s rate hike slowdown as a double-edged sword as core CPI has not shown a meaningful slowdown yet.
- An improvement in US Durable Goods Orders poses a bullish filter for the core CPI data.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is facing barricades around the critical resistance of $1,760.00 in the early European session. The precious metal has refreshed its weekly high at $1,761.05, however, further upside seems capped despite a risk-on tone in the global markets.
The USD Index (DXY) is auctioning around its weekly support at 105.65 amid a sheer decline in safe-haven’s appeal. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are behaving like a dead cat amid the holiday mood in the United States on account of Thanksgiving Day.
No doubt, the headline inflation numbers in the US economy have displayed signs of a decline, however, the core CPI numbers have not shown meaningful signs of slippage yet. Also, the US Durable Goods Orders data that was released this week showed improvement, which is a sign of acceleration in core inflation ahead.
Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are required to take significant precautions before making a strategic plan for December monetary policy meeting as a decision to a slowdown in the interest rate hike could be a double-edged sword for them.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, Gold price has displayed a steep recovery after testing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from November 3 low at $1,616.69 to November 15 high at $1,758.88) at $1,722.00. The precious metal has extended its recovery after testing the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,754.65.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has reclaimed the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more upside ahead.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1758.03
|Today Daily Change
|2.98
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1755.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1715.38
|Daily SMA50
|1685.27
|Daily SMA100
|1711.94
|Daily SMA200
|1799.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1758.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1749.26
|Previous Weekly High
|1786.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|1747.6
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1755.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1752.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1749.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1744.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1740.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1759.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1763.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1768.82
