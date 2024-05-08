Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD strives for direction as uncertainty over Fed rate cuts deepen

- Gold price is slightly up near $2,315 even though the US Dollar recovers sharply.
- Worsening Middle East tensions keep the downside in the Gold price supported.
- The US Dollar recovers after Fed Kashkari’s hawkish guidance on interest rates.
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles for a direction in Wednesday’s London session. The precious metal is stuck in a tight range slightly above the crucial support of $2,300.
The yellow metal is up marginally by 0.10% despite a strong recovery in the US Dollar. Generally, the appeal for dollar-denominated Gold weakens when the US Dollar rises. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, recovers to 105.50. A hawkish guidance from Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Neel Kashkari on interest rates, delivered on Tuesday, boosted the US Dollar’s appeal.
Neel Kashkari said he wants to see multiple positive inflation readings, which could build confidence that inflation is on course to return to the desired rate of 2%, before moving to a policy normalization stance. Kashkari supported keeping interest rates steady for the entire year as progress in the disinflation process has stalled due to the strong housing market.
No progress in speculation for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine has kept the Gold price well-supported. Israel is looking to extend its military activities to Rafah, the southern part of Gaza, where it believes that displaced Palestinians have been sheltered.
The expectations of an Israel-Palestine truce soften after Israel denied the ceasefire proposal, which was agreed by Palestine. Historically, worsening geopolitical tensions improve demand for safe-haven assets, such as Gold.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is rangebound in the $2,280-2,330 region for more than a week, exhibiting indecisiveness among market participants. The precious metal remains sticky to the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $2,314.60, which suggests a consolidation ahead.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sharp volatility contraction.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2315.59
|Today Daily Change
|1.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|2314.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2338.42
|Daily SMA50
|2246.03
|Daily SMA100
|2139.72
|Daily SMA200
|2041.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2329.98
|Previous Daily Low
|2310.06
|Previous Weekly High
|2346.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|2277.31
|Previous Monthly High
|2431.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|2228.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2317.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2322.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2306.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2298.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2286.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2326.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2337.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2345.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0750, eyes on Fedspeak
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades slightly near 1.0750 on Wednesday. Hawkish comments from Fed officials help the US Dollar stay resilient and don't allow the pair to stage a rebound.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 ahead of Thursday's BoE event
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.2500 after losing nearly 0.5% on Tuesday. The renewed US Dollar strength on hawkish Fed comments weighs on the pair as market focus shifts to the BoE's policy announcements on Thursday.
Gold fluctuates in narrow range below $2,320
After retreating to the $2,310 area early Wednesday, Gold regained its traction and rose toward $2,320. Hawkish tone of Fed policymakers help the US Treasury bond yields edge higher and make it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit sees redacted filing go public, XRP dips to $0.51
Ripple (XRP) dipped to $0.51 low on Wednesday, erasing its gains from earlier this week. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing is now public, in its redacted version.
Softer growth, cooler inflation and rate cuts remain on the horizon
Economic growth in the US appears to be in solid shape. Although real GDP growth came in well below consensus expectations, the headline miss was mostly the result of larger-than-anticipated drags from trade and inventories.