Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sticks to modest recovery gains above $1,890, lacks follow-through

- Gold price attracts some buyers on Friday and snaps a four-day losing streak to a multi-month low.
- China’s economic woes and retreating US bond yields turn out to be key factors offering support.
- The Federal Reserve’s hawkish outlook continues to underpin the US Dollar and caps the upside.
Gold price gains some positive traction on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a four-day losing streak to its lowest level since March 13, around the $1,885 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session and currently trades just above the $1,890 level, up around 0.30% for the day. The intraday uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery move.
China Evergrande Group – one of the country's biggest real estate developers – has filed for protection from creditors in a US bankruptcy court. This adds to concerns about a deepening crisis in China's property sector and the worsening conditions in the world's second-largest economy, which forces investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets. The global flight to safety, meanwhile, drags the US Treasury bond yields lower and turns out to be another factor that benefits the non-yielding Gold price.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond corrects sharply from a 10-month peak touched the previous day, though the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) should help limit the downside. In fact, the minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on July 25-26 supported prospects for higher-for-longer interest rates in the United States (US) and kept the door open for one more 25 basis point (bps) lift-off later this year.
Moreover, the incoming US macro data continues to point to an extremely resilient economy, which should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance. This, in turn, assists the US Dollar (USD) to stand tall near its highest level in more than two months and further contributes to keeping a lid on the Gold price. this further makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the US Dollar-denominated commodity has formed a near-term bottom and placing aggressive bullish bets.
Traders also seem reluctant and might now prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the crucial Jackson Hole Symposium next week, where comments by central bankers might infuse significant volatility in the markets. In the meantime, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics in the absence of any relevant economic data from the US. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the Gold price on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1892.09
|Today Daily Change
|2.73
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1889.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1933.62
|Daily SMA50
|1936.57
|Daily SMA100
|1963.57
|Daily SMA200
|1906.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1903.61
|Previous Daily Low
|1885.13
|Previous Weekly High
|1946.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1910.92
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1892.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1896.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1881.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1874.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1863.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1900.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1911.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1918.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.0900 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.0900 as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of next week's key events. Despite Friday's choppy action, the pair remains on track to close the fifth straight week in negative territory.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2750 following earlier decline
GBP/USD regained its traction and recovered to the 1.2750 area after dropping below 1.2700 on disappointing UK Retail Sales data earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar consolidates its weekly gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold on track to post first weekly close below $1,900 since March
Gold price holds steady at around $1890 in the American session on Friday and looks to register its lowest weekly close in five months. Rising US Treasury bond yields and concerning headlines from China forced XAU/USD to stay on the back foot throughout the week.
Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama announces $2 million insurance policy for Ethereum, BONE paused on Shibarium
The Shiba Inu community is reeling from the aftermath of 1,000 Ethereum and nearly 600,000 BONE being stuck on Shibarium following the Layer 2 chain’s mainnet launch on Wednesday.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: Repurchases begin in attempt to stop NASDAQ delisting
MULN has its work cut out for it as the date for meeting the NASDAQ’s listing requirements is just days away. MULN stock – closing Thursday at $0.79 after selling off an astounding 19.4% – has just three sessions left to regain the $1.00 threshold for remaining listed.