- The non-yielding metal edges up during the New York session, gains 0.29%
- The conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates, triggering a risk-off market mood.
- XAU/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral-bullish, though a break under $1834 opens the door towards $1800.
In the last two hours, the yellow metal has dropped almost $10.00 amid increasing tensions in the Ukraine – Russian conflict, alongside increasing woes of the US central bank tightening monetary policy conditions. Nevertheless, at writing, gold is trading in the green at $1833.33 a troy ounce.
On Monday, NATO said that it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe military presence, in what Russia denounced an escalation of tensions over Ukraine, according to Reuters. The move responds to Russia’s, which amassed an estimated 100K troops near the Ukrainian border. Russia denies that an invasion is planned, but the deployment of forces from the north, east, and south spurred a crisis similar to the Russian Crimean annexation.
Usually, in geopolitical crises, gold is the ultimate safe-haven asset. However, with the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting ahead of Wednesday, investors preferred to stay sidelined, awaiting its outcome. Among other investment banks, Goldman Sachs forecast at least four rate hikes in 2022, leaving the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) at 1%.
At press time, the US 10-year Treasury yield is at 1.7245%, down five basis points, while the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) sits at -0.628%. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a measurement of the greenback’s value vs. a basket of six peers, edges up 0.36%, sitting at 95.983.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Gold has achieved to stay above July 15, 2021, daily high at $1,834, in the last three trading days. XAU/USD is neutral-upward biased, as portrayed by the daily moving averages below the spot price, but its horizontal slope leaves the yellow metal under downward pressure.
To the upside, XAU/USD’s first resistance would be the January 20, $1,847.90, followed by Pitchfork’s top trendline around the $1850-60 area, followed by November 16, 2021, daily high at $1,877.18.
On the flip side, gold’s first support is January 21 daily low at $1,828.53. A breach of the latter would expose the Pitchfork’s mid-line around $1,820-25 area, followed by the January 18 daily low at $1,805.75.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1837.33
|Today Daily Change
|5.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1831.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1815.78
|Daily SMA50
|1805.79
|Daily SMA100
|1794.54
|Daily SMA200
|1804.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1843.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1828.55
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1805.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1834.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1837.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1825.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1819.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1840.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1849.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1855.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 for the first time in two weeks
EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure in the American session on Monday and trades at its lowest level in two weeks slightly below 1.1300. US Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs missed market expectations by a wide margin in early January. The S&P 500 Index is down nearly 2% after the opening bell.
GBP/USD extends daily slide toward 1.3450
GBP/USD continues to stretch lower toward mid-1.3400s on Monday as the mood continues to sour. Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.7% and 2.1% after the disappointing PMI data from the US.
Gold declines toward $1,830 despite falling US bond yields
Gold climbed above $1,840 during the European trading hours but erased its daily gains to turn flat on the day at around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 2% on Monday as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21% and closed the final trading day of the week at $223.74.