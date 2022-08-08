Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD steadies near $1,770 as DXY pares NFP-led gains ahead of US inflation

- Gold price remains sidelined, recently bouncing off intraday low amid sluggish markets.
- Easing risk-aversion, pullback in Treasury yields favor recent consolidation in metal prices.
- China, inflation are the key catalysts amid a likely calmer week ahead.
Gold price (XAU/USD) pares intraday losses at around $1,775 amid the initial Monday morning in Europe. The yellow metal’s latest rebound could be linked to the technical support, as well as the US dollar’s retreat, amid a sluggish start to the key week.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) traces the Treasury yields to trim the post-NFP gains. That said, the DXY eases to 106.65, after refreshing the two-week high to 206.93 the previous day. It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury yields ease back to near 2.816% after rallying 14 basis points (bps) to 2.83% after the strong US jobs report for July.
Further, S&P 500 Futures also print mild gains and the Asia-Pacific shares remain indecisive as Taiwan-linked fears ease.
Elsewhere, strong prints of the US Fed fund futures suggesting the Fed’s 75 basis points (bps) rate hike in September keep the XAU/USD bears hopeful despite the latest rebound. For that, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May, up for publishing on Wednesday, will be crucial for near-term directions.
Additionally, the recent rebound in China’s trade numbers and chatters that the dragon nation will overcome the latest economic crisis appear to have underpinned the XAU/USD’s corrective pullback, due to Beijing’s status among the world’s largest gold users.
Technical analysis
Gold price stays defensive around the 50-HMA, fading the bounce from a two-week-old support line, around $1,770-69 by the press time. Given the recently easing bearish bias of the MACD and the metal’s sustained trading beyond the short-term key support line, the quote is likely to remain firmer.
However, a clear upside break of the 50-HMA hurdle surrounding $1,777 appears necessary to recall the short-term XAU/USD bulls. Even so, the latest double tops around $1,795 and the $1,800 threshold challenge the metal’s further upside.
Meanwhile, the 200-HMA level of $1,757 adds to the downside filter, a break of which could direct the gold bears towards a July 22 swing high near $1,739.
Overall, gold grinds higher but the buyers need strong fundamental support to keep reins.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1774.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1775.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1736.81
|Daily SMA50
|1788.98
|Daily SMA100
|1844.84
|Daily SMA200
|1841.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1794.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1765.07
|Previous Weekly High
|1794.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|1754.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1776.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1783.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1762.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1748.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1732.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1792.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1808.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1821.93
