TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stands above $4,800 despite higher risk appetite

  • Gold reversal from $4,888 highs was halted above $4,770.
  • Demand for precious metals remains steady despite the fading risk aversion.
  • UP President Trump softened its attacks on Europe and allowed for some US Dollar recovery.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stands above $4,800 despite higher risk appetite
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) pulled back from record highs a handful of dollars below $,4,900, following US President Trump’s softer tone at the Davos Forum, but the precious metal remains steady above $4,800, which shows that demand for safe assets remains steady. 

Trump triggered a relief rally on Wednesday, stepping back on his plans to introduce additional tariffs on European countries and ruling out military action to seize Greenland. The US President also announced a framework deal over the Arctic island with NATO, although no details of the agreement have been disclosed.

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

Technical Analysis:

XAU/USD reversal from $4,888 record highs found buyers at the $4,770 area, which keeps the broader bullish trend intact. The pair has rallied more than 11% from January 1 and beyond 20% from early November lows, with no sign of a trend shift on the horizon so far.

Technical indicators in the 4-Hour chart endorse the bullish view. The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises steadily, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Signal lines hover around the zero line, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints at 66 after pulling back from overbought levels.

Immediate resistance is at the mentioned record high of high of $4,888. Further up, the next target is the area between the 265.8% Fibonacci extension of the January 8 to 15 rally, at $4,991, and the $5,000 round level. Supports are at Wednesday's low near $4,770 ahead of the January 16 and 19 highs, nesr $4,690.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1700 ahead of US data

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1700 ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1700 on Thursday after posting modest daily losses on Wednesday. Improving market mood on easing EU-US trade densions helps the pair keep its footing as market focus shifts to mid-tier data releases from the US.

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3400 as mood improves

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3400 as mood improves

Following a two-day rally, GBP/USD lost its traction and closed in negative territory on Wednesday after mixed UK inflation data. The pair stays relatively quiet on Thursday and fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.3400 ahead of PCE inflation and Jobless Claims data from the US. 

Gold holds above $4,800 after Trump's U-turn on Greenland

Gold holds above $4,800 after Trump's U-turn on Greenland

Gold stabilizes above $4,800 early Thursday following a sharp decline seen during the Asian session. The global risk sentiment gets a strong boost in reaction to US President Donald Trump's U-turn on Greenland and easing geopolitical tensions, capping XAU/USD's upside.

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, MYX Finance, Pump.fun rise as the market steadies

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, MYX Finance, Pump.fun rise as the market steadies

Canton, MYX Finance, and Pump.fun are leading the recovery over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a breather after sharp losses. Technically, the recovering altcoins are closing toward key resistances as selling pressure eases. 

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity (AXS) extends its gains by 8%, trading above $2.56 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rallying over 37% this week. The bullish price action is further strengthened by rising whale accumulation volume.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers