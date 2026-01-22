TRENDING:
Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

  • Axie Infinity extends gains on Thursday after rallying more than 37% so far this week.
  • On-chain data back a bullish picture, with whale accumulation accelerating alongside rising trading volume.
  • The technical outlook suggests bulls are in control of momentum, targeting $3 for AXS.
Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Axie Infinity (AXS) extends its gains by 8%, trading above $2.56 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rallying over 37% this week. The bullish price action is further strengthened by rising whale accumulation volume. On the technical side, bulls are in control of momentum, targeting levels above $3.

Rising whale accumulation, surging volume underpin AXS

Santiment’s Supply Distribution data back a bullish outlook for Axie Infinity as whale accumulation accelerates.

The metric indicates that whales holding between 100,000 and 1 million AXS tokens (red line), 1 million and 10 million AXS tokens (yellow line), and 10 million and 100 million AXS tokens (blue line) have accumulated a total of 100.56 million tokens from January 12 to Thursday.

AXS supply distribution chart. Source: Santiment

Santiment data indicate that the AXS ecosystem’s trading volume (the aggregate trading volume generated by all exchange applications on the chain) reached $1 billion on January 17, the highest level since November 2024 and has been steady at around $713.59 million on Thursday. This volume rise indicates a surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in Axie Infinity, boosting its bullish outlook.

Axie Infinity trading volume chart. Source: Santiment

Axie Infinity Price Forecast: AXS bulls are in control

Axie Infinity price broke above the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since mid-May) on Saturday and declined 17% over the next two days, then retested this broken trendline. On Tuesday, AXS found support and rose by over 43% through the next day. As of writing on Thursday, it continues to trade higher by 8% around $2.56.

If AXS continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the weekly resistance at $3.02.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 79, above the overbought levels, indicating strong bullish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bullish crossover, with the histogram bars rising, further supporting the bullish view.

AXS/USDT daily chart

However, if AXS faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the weekly support at $2.26.

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
