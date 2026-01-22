TRENDING:
US Q3 GDP growth revised to 4.4% from 4.3%

  • US GDP growth for the third quarter was revised to 4.4%.
  • The USD Index stays in negative territory below 99.00.
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

The United States' (US) real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 4.4% in the third quarter of 2025, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Thursday in its second estimate. This print came in above the first estimate and the market expectation of 4.3%.

"Real GDP was revised up 0.1 percentage point from the initial estimate, primarily reflecting upward revisions to exports and investment that were partly offset by a downward revision to consumer spending. Imports were revised up", the BEA explained in its press release.

Market reaction

This report failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was down 0.15% on the day at 98.65.

GDP FAQs

A country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the rate of growth of its economy over a given period of time, usually a quarter. The most reliable figures are those that compare GDP to the previous quarter e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q1 of 2023, or to the same period in the previous year, e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q2 of 2022. Annualized quarterly GDP figures extrapolate the growth rate of the quarter as if it were constant for the rest of the year. These can be misleading, however, if temporary shocks impact growth in one quarter but are unlikely to last all year – such as happened in the first quarter of 2020 at the outbreak of the covid pandemic, when growth plummeted.

A higher GDP result is generally positive for a nation’s currency as it reflects a growing economy, which is more likely to produce goods and services that can be exported, as well as attracting higher foreign investment. By the same token, when GDP falls it is usually negative for the currency. When an economy grows people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation with the side effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors, thus helping the local currency appreciate.

When an economy grows and GDP is rising, people tend to spend more which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold versus placing the money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is usually a bearish factor for Gold price.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1700

GBP/USD appears inconclusive near 1.3420

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses in a tight range in the low-1.3400s on Thursday, while market participants continue to evaluate the latest UK inflation data. Meanwhile, occasional downside pressure on Cable should be limited by the ongoing downward bias in the Greenback.

Gold recedes modestly, meets support near $4,770

Gold is steadying above $4,800 early Thursday after taking a sharp hit during the Asian session. Global risk appetite has improved noticeably after President Trump reversed course on Greenland and geopolitical tensions eased, a shift in mood that is limiting the upside in thenp precious metal.

Gold recedes modestly, meets support near $4,770

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP post modest gains as ETF selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin rises marginally above $90,000, but intense ETF selling pressure continues to weigh on the asset. Ethereum trades around $3,000 amid broader crypto market volatility and waning institutional interest. XRP ticks up for the second consecutive day despite subdued retail demand.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP post modest gains as ETF selling pressure intensifies

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity (AXS) extends its gains by 8%, trading above $2.56 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rallying over 37% this week. The bullish price action is further strengthened by rising whale accumulation volume.

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity (AXS) extends its gains by 8%, trading above $2.56 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rallying over 37% this week. The bullish price action is further strengthened by rising whale accumulation volume.

