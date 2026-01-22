US Q3 GDP growth revised to 4.4% from 4.3%

The United States' (US) real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 4.4% in the third quarter of 2025, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Thursday in its second estimate. This print came in above the first estimate and the market expectation of 4.3%.

"Real GDP was revised up 0.1 percentage point from the initial estimate, primarily reflecting upward revisions to exports and investment that were partly offset by a downward revision to consumer spending. Imports were revised up", the BEA explained in its press release.

Market reaction

This report failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was down 0.15% on the day at 98.65.