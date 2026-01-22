EUR/USD is trading a few pips below the 1.1700 level at the time of writing on Thursday, practically flat on the daily chart, after pulling back from highs near 1.1770 on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump toned down his threats against its European partners at the World Economic Forum in Davos, triggering a relief rally and allowing the US Dollar to regain some of the ground lost earlier this week.

Trump stepped back on his threat to impose tariffs on European countries opposing his plans to annex Greenland and ruled out military action to take the island. Later on, he announced the framework of a deal with NATO on his social media account. The US president did not provide any details of the agreement, but the announcement helped ease tensions with Europe.

As some calm returns to the markets, investors will shift their focus back to the macroeconomic data domain, where the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures might provide further insight into the path of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy.

In Europe, the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts and the German Bundesbank Monthly Report might provide some guidance to the Euro on Thursday.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.01% -0.01% 0.27% -0.07% -0.66% -0.24% -0.07% EUR 0.01% -0.00% 0.28% -0.05% -0.64% -0.23% -0.05% GBP 0.01% 0.00% 0.28% -0.06% -0.65% -0.23% -0.06% JPY -0.27% -0.28% -0.28% -0.33% -0.90% -0.51% -0.32% CAD 0.07% 0.05% 0.06% 0.33% -0.58% -0.17% -0.00% AUD 0.66% 0.64% 0.65% 0.90% 0.58% 0.43% 0.58% NZD 0.24% 0.23% 0.23% 0.51% 0.17% -0.43% 0.17% CHF 0.07% 0.05% 0.06% 0.32% 0.00% -0.58% -0.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market Movers: US Dollar bounces up as Trump eases tensions with Europe

Trump has taken off the table the option of a military confrontation between NATO members and the threat of additional tariffs on EU countries, and the market has sighed with relief. The US Dollar has regained some ground lost in previous days, and the Euro has pulled back.

The transatlantic relationship is still far from its best moment, though. ECB President Christine Lagarde walked out abruptly of an invitation-only dinner – hosted by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink at Davos – after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick criticized the European Union during a speech.

The focus on Thursday is on the release of the delayed US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Indexes for October and November. PCE inflation is expected to have remained at growing levels significantly above the Fed's 2% target in November.

At the same time, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the final reading of the Q3 GDP, which is expected to confirm that economic growth accelerated to 4.3% annualized, from 3.8% in the previous quarter. All in all, data reflecting healthy growth and sticky inflation levels, adding to the case of a Fed monetary pause.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD is looking for direction halfway through the monthly range

The EUR/USD recovery was capped at 1.1770, and the pair is now looking for direction, halfway through the recent range. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has turned marginally negative on the 4-hour chart, and the MACD line is attempting to cross below the signal line, a bearish sign. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds right above 50, showing a neutral level.

Bears have been contained at Wednesday's low of 1.1670, but the pair is struggling to bounce up. A break of that level would increase bearish pressure towards the intraday support in the area of 1.1630. To the upside, previous support at 1.1710 (intraday level) might offer some resistance ahead of the January 2 and 20 highs, in the area of 1.1770

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)