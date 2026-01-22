EUR/JPY hits fresh record highs above 185.55 ahead of the BoJ decision

The Euro is drawing support from a weaker Yen to reverse Wednesday’s losses and hit fresh highs at 185.75 on Thursday’s European trading session. A brighter risk mood is supporting the Euro, while the Yen remains on the defensive, as the focus shifts back to Japan's fiscal policy and Friday's BoJ Monetary Policy Decision.



The Japanese Yen depreciated against its main peers on Thursday as trade and geopolitical tensions between the US and Europe eased, while market concerns about Japan’s fiscal health remained high. Investors are wary that the February 8 snap election in Japan will grant Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi larger parliamentary support to extend its policies of large stimulus and lower taxes, adding pressure to an already strained government debt.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kicked off its two-day Monetary Policy Meeting on Thursday. The BoJ hiked rates to a 30-year high at 0.75% in December and is widely expected to stand pat on Friday. Markets, however, will be looking for clear signs of further monetary tightening in the near future. Any other outcome might disappoint investors and send the Yen tumbling across the board.



The Euro, on the other hand, is showing a mild bullish tone, following a EUR/USD reversal after Trump’s Davos speech. The Bundesbank Monthly Report has hinted at moderate German GDP growth in Q1, improving the outlook of the Eurozone’s leading economy and providing additional support for the common currency.