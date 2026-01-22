US: Initial Jobless Claims rose to 200K last week

The number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance rose to 200K for the week ending January 17. The latest print came in short of initial estimates (212K) and was a tad higher than the previous week’s 199K (revised from 198K), according to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday.

Additionally, the 4-week moving average decreased by 3.750K, bringing it to 201.5K from the revised average of the previous week (205.25K).

The report also indicated that Continuing Jobless Claims dropped by 26K to 1.849M for the week ending January 10.

Market reaction

The Greenback resumes its decline on Thursday, prompting the US Dollar Index (DXY) to challenge its critical 200-day SMA in the 98.70 region. The resurgence of selling interest in the buck remains unchanged in the wake of US data releases and despite the decent rebound in US Treasury yields across the curve.