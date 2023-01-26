- Gold price drops more than 0.60% due to profit-taking and upbeat US economic data.
- US Gross Domestic Product for Q4 beat estimates, while unemployment claims fell.
- Durable Good Orders jumped while new orders shrank.
Gold price retreats after hitting a nine-month high of $1949.16 and dips beneath the $1940 mark, following the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) preliminary reading in the United States (US), amongst other data. Therefore, the XAU/USD is trading at 1933.40, below the opening price by 0.49%.
Q4’s Gross Domestic Product in the United States exceeded estimates
US equity futures rose on the release of Q4’s GDP, while Gold extended its losses. The US economy grew at a solid 2.9% QoQ, above estimates of 2.6%, while for Q3, it rose 3.2%, in data revealed by the US Commerce Department. Meanwhile, for the entire year of 2022, the US economy expanded by 2.1%, less than the 5.9% registered in 2021. The report highlighted that consumer spending was the main driver of economic growth at the start of Q4. Spending remains underpinned by a robust labor market and excess savings.
US unemployment claims dived, while Durable Good Orders rose
At the same time, the US Department of Labor (DoL) reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on January 21 dropped 6K to a seasonally adjusted 186K, below the estimates of 205 K. In other data, Durable Good Orders rebounded from a -2.1% contraction in November to 5.6% in December, as data for the US Commerce Department showed. However, core New Orders contracted by -0.1% MoM, aligned with the consensus, as the US economy feels the pain of 425 basis points (bps) of tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
Gold traders brace for Fed’s inflation gauge on Friday
Friday, the US economic docket will feature the US Federal Reserve preferred gauge for inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), with the monthly reading estimated at 0.3%, while annually based is foreseen at 4.4%. Headline PCE data is expected at 0.1% Mom and 5.5% YoY.
Gold Technical Analysis
The XAU/USD daily chart remains upward biased, although an ongoing correction might push prices towards the $1900 psychological level or to the January 18 daily low of $1896.74. Below that support, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rests at $1894.44, which, once cleared, could send XAU/USD diving toward the January 11 pivot low of $1867.22. As an alternate scenario, if XAU/USD reclaims $1950, a move toward the psychological $2000 level is on the cards.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1933.51
|Today Daily Change
|-13.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|1946.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1885.23
|Daily SMA50
|1822.32
|Daily SMA100
|1750.98
|Daily SMA200
|1775.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1948.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1919.91
|Previous Weekly High
|1937.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|1896.63
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1937.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1930.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1928.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1910.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1900.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1956.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1966.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1984.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD doprs below 1.0900 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0900 during the American trading hours on Thursday. The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US seem to be helping the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2400
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2350 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar strength amid mixed risk mood and strong US data makes it difficult for the pair to build on Wednesday's gains.
Gold falls below $1,930 as US yields stretch higher
Gold price turned south and declined below $1,930 on Thursday. Following the better-than-expected GDP and Durable Goods Orders data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 3.5%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
ChainlinkPrice: LINK at risk of dropping 10% under inflated tail risk pressures
Chainlink (LINK) price action has been able to trade firmly higher in the beginning weeks of this year as quite a lot of tail risks from 2022 were moved a bit to the background.
NIO shares jump 5% in premarket on Tesla earnings coattails
Nio (NIO) stock has advanced 5.3% in Thursday's premarket due to Tesla (TSLA), the king of the electric vehicle industry, unveiling results of a bullish fourth quarter late Wednedsay.