Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sinks on ubder hawkish Fed statement, but much was priced in

- Gold is feeling the pressure on a much more hawkish Fed, but much was priced in already.
- US dollar has rallied 30 points in the DXY on an uber hawkish Fed but is stalling.
- Fed's dot plot is far more hawkish with 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 2023. The taper has been doubled.
Gold, XAU/USD has extended the day's losses on an uber hawkish Federal Reserve statement and announcements of a doubling of its tapering of QE and a seismic shift in the dot plot. The median forecast is now showing three hikes in 2022 and 2023.
The Federal Reserve statement acknowledges that job gains have been solid and it has dropped the transitory language with respect to upside inflation pressures.
Fed futures printing in a 100% chance of a Fed hike as soon as May and 50% for a March rise, with 90% for April.
Key takeaways from the Fed statement
- FOMC monthly taper pace $30 billion vs $15 billion prior.
- ''In assessing monetary policy, will continue to monitor incoming information for the economic outlook.''
- ''Prepared to adjust stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that impede its goals.''
- ''Job gains have been solid in recent months, and the Unemployment Rate has declined substantially.''
See also: Summary of Economic Projections
Watch live: Fed's Powell coming up, top of hour
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after Federal Open Market Committee concluded its two-day meeting.
This shift to three rate hikes in 2022 will very much support the notion of the Fed moving into tightening mode. Therefore, there will be plenty of interest as to how the Fed now refers to inflation - after Powell said its description as transitory should be 'retired. This will be the key theme during the presser and the price of gold will be determined by it.
''Certainly, while the above suggests a hawkish tone from the Fed, the market is already pricing an aggressive tapering and the first hike in May 2022,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
''This leaves a balance of risks tilted towards the upside for the near-term precious metals outlook, particularly as our macro strategists expect enough slowing in inflation and growth to delay rate the start of the hiking cycle.''
Gold technical analysis
However, from a technical perspective, while the price is being supported, the wick is going to be a target for the bears for the sessions ahead. A break of $1,750 will open the risk of a far deeper move to the downside and $1,700 could come under pressure over the coming weeks.
This will depend on the US dollar's trajectory. The initial move was a strong bid but it has since settled as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.1200 as dollar capitalizes on hawkish Fed policy decisions
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the late American session and declined toward 1.1200. The US Federal Reserve increased the pace of monthly asset taper to $30 billion as widely expected.
GBP/USD stays in the red near 1.3200 with first reaction to Fed
GBP/USD continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3200 on Wednesday. The Fed's Summary of Projections revealed that policymakers see three 25 basis points rate hikes in 2022.
GBP/USD stays in the red near 1.3200 with first reaction to Fed
GBP/USD continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3200 on Wednesday. The Fed's Summary of Projections revealed that policymakers see three 25 basis points rate hikes in 2022.
Gold rebounds after falling to a fresh two-month low near $1,750
With the immediate reaction to the Fed's decision to double the pace of monthly asset taper to $30 billion, gold dropped to a two-month low of $1,753 before recovering toward $1,760. 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1% ahead of Powell's presser.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?